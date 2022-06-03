Kentucky Oaks 148

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson



On May 6, fans celebrated horse racing and honored breast and ovarian cancer survivors for the 148th running of the Kentucky Oaks presented by Longines at Churchill Downs Racetrack. Secret Oath, the early favorite of the 3-year-old fillies, led by jockey Luis Saez and Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas, giving the 86-year-old Lukas his fifth Oaks win and first since 1990. Oaks is the fourth highest attended horse race in the U.S., following the Triple Crown races.