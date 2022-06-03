fbpx

Galleries > _ > Society

Kentucky Oaks 148

June 3, 2022
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson


On May 6, fans celebrated horse racing and honored breast and ovarian cancer survivors for the 148th running of the Kentucky Oaks presented by Longines at Churchill Downs Racetrack. Secret Oath, the early favorite of the 3-year-old fillies, led by jockey Luis Saez and Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas, giving the 86-year-old Lukas his fifth Oaks win and first since 1990. Oaks is the fourth highest attended horse race in the U.S., following the Triple Crown races.

  • Madison Kerley and Michael Knopf.

  • Madison Kerley and Michael Knopf.

  • Madison Kerley and Michael Knopf.

  • Madison Kerley and Michael Knopf.

  • Madison Kerley and Michael Knopf.

  • Madison Kerley and Michael Knopf.

  • Michael Knopf and Madison Kerley.

  • Michael Knopf and Madison Kerley.

  • Michael Knopf and Madison Kerley.

  • Michael Knopf and Madison Kerley.

  • Michael Knopf and Madison Kerley.

  • Jon Bogetti, Jeff Arnds, Stephanie and Mark Hemphill, Brian Primp, Kara Bogetti and Jennifer and Matt Back.

  • Mark Hemphill and Kara Bogetti.

  • Kara Bogetti and Heath Flora.

  • John Higgins, Joe Novo and Mike Novo.

  • Lia Laber, Sarah Thieneman and Suzi Sleadd.

  • Mia Hoen-Beck, Madi McGonnigal, Juels White, Jasmine Wright, Alicia Furlan and Susan Wager.

  • Ryan Tiefenthal, Lauren Topp, Gabriel Janowiak, Olivia Zoeller, Andrew Bishop and Sandy Odembo.

  • Ryan Tiefenthal, Lauren Topp, Gabriel Janowiak, Olivia Zoeller, Andrew Bishop and Sandy Odembo.

  • Rachel Rebling and Howard Aubert.

  • Joy Muszko, Terin Fetty and Nicki Lykens.

  • Tanner Crowley, Carrie Clayton, Geoff and Jessica Glebus with Richard and Jennifer Steffen.

  • Bob Edwards, Suzanne Lord, Janice Farrell, Dibbie Edwards, Valerie and Denny Kinney and Scott Lord.

  • Christina Delvalle, Brian Jones, Corinne and Cordell Lawrence, Philip Faversham and Michael Pfluegl.

  • Aney and Brent Oberlink-Bailor.

  • Phillip Brown and Elizabeth Jones Brown.

  • Cayla Combs and Sydney Lane.

  • Amy Gizzarelli, Cristyn Coce, Jaclyn Casali and Lea Czerwien.

  • Scott Evans and WT Wrege.

  • Ginny Meyer, Holly Berger and Anne Rue.

  • Ginny Meyer, Holly Berger and Anne Rue.

  • Mercedes Finley and Ben Higgins.

  • Sheri and Emily Henson with Ashley and Megan Tackitt.

  • Jeff and Dawn Sanok with Amy and FD Rosenberger.

  • Bali Chainani and O'Malley Dreisbach.

  • Patrick and Candace Everson, Sydney Boling, Blake Oliver and Ellen Downing.

  • Lucy Kosse and Blair Bell.

  • Marissa and Beau Schoen.

  • Leslie Charney and Craig Greenberg.

  • Harper Gray, Madison Murphy, Michael Imperio and Ashlyn Roberts.

  • Chris and Stacey Heger with Summer and Jim Lee.

  • Alex Hepfinger and Ozair Shariff.

  • Marcia Dall and Dan Cimba with friends.

  • The Mulvenes.

  • Reynolds and Hamilton Thompson with Ellen Meeshan.

  • David Grantz and Erica McDowell.

  • Michael Knopf and Madison Kerley.

  • Michael Knopf and Madison Kerley.

  • Madison Kerley and Michael Knopf.

  • Madison Kerley and Michael Knopf.

  • Madison Kerley and Michael Knopf.

  • Madison Kerley and Michael Knopf.

  • Madison Kerley and Michael Knopf.

  • Madison Kerley and Michael Knopf.

  • Madison Kerley and Michael Knopf.