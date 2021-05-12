Kentucky Oaks 147

Presented by Longines

Photos by Amber Chalfin, Kathryn Harrington and Andrea Hutchinson.

Fans celebrated horse racing and honored breast and ovarian cancer survivors on April 30 at the 147th running of the Kentucky Oaks presented by Longines at Churchill Downs Racetrack. Malathaat, the early favorite of the 3-year-old fillies, led by jockey John Velazquez and trainer Todd Pletcher, took home the win and the garland of lilies. Oaks is the fourth highest attended horse race in the U.S. following the Triple Crown races.