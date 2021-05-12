fbpx

Life & Style

Kentucky Oaks 147

May 12, 2021

Presented by Longines

 

Photos by Amber Chalfin, Kathryn Harrington and Andrea Hutchinson.

 

Fans celebrated horse racing and honored breast and ovarian cancer survivors on April 30 at the 147th running of the Kentucky Oaks presented by Longines at Churchill Downs Racetrack. Malathaat, the early favorite of the 3-year-old fillies, led by jockey John Velazquez and trainer Todd Pletcher, took home the win and the garland of lilies. Oaks is the fourth highest attended horse race in the U.S. following the Triple Crown races.

  • Dr. Carey Vence and Dr. Meagan Huelsman.

  • Katie Daniel, Maria Sumpter, Melanie O'Leary and Katie Selby.

  • Lisa and Paul Neale with Haley and Jordan Daymond.

  • Garey and Melinda Faulkner.

  • Ray Daniels, Cordelia Donovan, Keith Little and Donald Chauffeur.

  • David and Diana Davis.

  • Winnie Georgiev and Theresa Butler.

  • Abe Lincoln and Rosie the Rivetter.

  • Capt. Jack Sparrow, Hunter S. Thompson and Dan Boone.

  • Rebecca Boylan and Paula Wessel.

  • Ashley Kennedy, Danielle Stollerman and Doug Allen.

  • Mel and Ezri Case.

  • Brianna and Belle Perlson.

  • Bryna Hansen with Beth and John Ivey.

  • Marcus Deshotel and Bradley Zaunbrecher.

  • Abigail Hillerich and Arabella Werner.

  • Stephanie and Rich Blaho and Page Bowman.

  • Ron Padgett.

  • Carrie Ketterman.

  • Sonia Sanders, D. Edward Chaney, Cheryl Dunn, Avis Chaney, Adrienne Allen Brown and Jamaal Jackson.

  • Meagan and Amanda Paxton.

  • Britney Reed, Mitchelle Miles, Jill Frauhiger and Kiana Shaffer.

  • Paul Stocking, Patrick Minogue, Chris Ward, Jack Kline, Brooks and Laura Blevins and Robert Bleakley.

  • Kristen Evans and Kacie McPherson.

  • Sara and David Stemler.

  • Joe Cicci and Peter Hall.

  • Leslie Garner and Seamus Fearons with Carson, Coleman, Danice and Suzette Grisham.

  • Ed O'Brien, Seth Davis, Sandy Smith and Don Breen.

  • Mary Ann Chibundi, Tiffany Cardwell and Stephanie Bridges.

  • Terri White, Lisa Byrd and Pam Lumley.

  • Katie Purnell, Kristen Cripe, Rupika Klein, Lauren Jackson and Bekah Hartz.

  • Aubree Hogan, Sophia Howard, Leah Miller and Janet Miller.

  • Matt and Betsy Noyes.

  • Tony and Cathy Soletti with Cheri Scicchitano.

  • Cyndi Black, Sharon Elliston and Amanda Bombara.

  • Liz Bingham and Ryan Rogers.

  • Liz Bingham and Ryan Rogers.

  • Julie Smith and Tedi Dietrich with Mellany and Alisa Zanetti.

  • Rachel Whitehawk.

  • Rachel Whitehawk.

  • James and Avery Tobia.

  • Donna Tyler, Ginger Powers, Jessica Philpott and Kimberly Kearney.

  • Lily Hanley, Zoe Sullivan, Shannon Sherrard and Mary Crow.

  • Alessandra Mata, Dakoda Lee, Tess Lebreton and Tasha Klemish.

  • Van Hodge, Corey Jefferson, Ed Smith, Jason Montgomery, Ken Johnson, Donald White, Dale Laclair and Chris Thiessen.

  • Miss Kentucky's Outstanding Teen Landry Feldmeier and Miss Kentucky Alex Francke.

  • Erin Lamon, Jesse Moss, Emily Fritz, Liz Olson and Julie Baum.

  • Beth Singleton and Heather Kerns.

  • Kelli Darlin.

  • Kelli Darlin.

  • James Seiler and Allie Teta with Amy and Kyle Smith.

  • Vera and Al Jackson.

  • Megan Whitlock and Wade Myers.

  • Julie and Sydney Ott.

  • Garey and Miranda Faulkner.

  • Lesley Howard and Gemma Freeman.

  • Joe Conforto.

  • Tracy O’Toole, Alissa Carmichael, Barb Ferguson and Laurie Webb.

  • Tracy O’Toole, Alissa Carmichael, Susan Binford, William Powell, Barb Ferguson and Laurie Webb.

  • Susan Binford and William Powell.

  • Autumn Laird, Rebecca Doepke, Julie Seifert and Abbey Kever.

  • Luke Wasserman and Jennifer Walsh.

  Tonya Abeln and Kentucky Oaks attendees.