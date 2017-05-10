Galleries

Kentucky Derby Winner’s Party

May 10, 2017

To celebrate the victory of Always Dreaming, guests gathered at the Kentucky Derby Winner’s Party at the Kentucky Derby Museum on the evening of May 6. The reception immediately followed the Derby and featured an open bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres, dancing and, of course, a toast to Always Dreaming, the true star of the day.

Photos by Tim Valentino.

  • Misha Kidwell and Kathryn Burch of the Kentucky Derby Museum.

  • Lee and Ann Wells.

  • Lisa Banks from Chicago.

  • Martha and Brittany Riggle.

  • Lisa Casey and Kelly Stevens.

  • Annette York, Jackie Head, Jeff Beard and Susan Marcus.

  • Kevin and Kate Cullen.

  • Anya Sanchez, Shannon Tomaszewski, Mary Peel and Tracy Lansman.

  • Anya and Jon Sanchez.

  • PFC Tyler Tays and PFC Blake Harless.

  • Kim Garcia and Bob Carmody.

  • Tina and Martha Reather.

  • Lisa Swietoslauski and Courtney Marcum.

  • Chauncey Morris and Celina Magana, Richard Maloney and Marc Guilfoil.

  • Melissa and Tony Benallo and Stacy and Dan Knoebel.

  • Doug Kelly, Andy Goggins, Jay Schneider, Mitchell Kelly and Joe Green.

  • Doug Kelly and Amanda Speranza.

  • Mitchell Kelly, Joe Green, Andy Goggins, Tim Kelly and Jay Schneider.

  • Taz Landry, Kyle, Susan and Drew Herma, Hilary Kenyon and John Herma.

  • Lewis Titterton, Jack Knowlton and Bruce Phillips.

  • Jack and Dorothy Knowlton, Bruce and Margaret Phillips and Pat and Lewis Titterton.

  • Ronak Khichalia, Tim Harrington, Harry Burns and Kevin Harrington.

  • Julee Burt, Patrick Troutman, Mark Manley and Shane Warne.

  • Jay Schneider, Tina Butler and Andy Goggins.

  • Scott Balogh, Jay Ford and Wayne Balogh.

  • Winners' Toast with Governor Bevin.

  • Churchill Downs Racetrack President Kevin Flannery.

  • Teresa Viola.

  • Kevin Flannery, Anthony Bonomo and Vinnie Viola.

  • Vinnie Viola and Anthony Bonomo.

  • Vinnie Viola, Anthony Bonomo, Longines Representative and Todd Pletcher.

  • Joe Capobianco with the garland of roses.

  • Joe Capobianco, Anthony Bonomo, Jr,, Jaclyn and Matthew Avellino, Nicole DiBona, John Viola, Julianne Bonomo and Michael Drunin.

  • Anthony Maganoro, Anthony Bonomo, Vinnie Viola and Terry Finley.

  • Mrs. and Anthony Maganoro, Mary Ellen and Anthony Bonomo, Teresa and Vinnie Viola and Debbie and Terry Finley.

  • Pat Damon, Julianne Bonomo and Harry Lewis.

  • Tad Dowd of the Bill Hartack Foundation with his 1969 Bowler that is headed to a museum.

  • Trainer Todd Pletcher.

  • Thomas Bellhouser, Joseph Migliore and T, Finley.

  • Brad Rau and Hailey Joyce.

  • Lupe Hernandez, Victoria Lizcano and Frances Ortega.

  • The Roses.