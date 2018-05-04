+ Carousel Post > Galleries
Kentucky Derby Trainers’ Dinner
May 4, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
Jill Byrne and Paul Rogers hosted the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association and Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders annual dinner on May 1 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Louisville. The night included dinner and cocktails and benefited The Backside Learning Center and The Healing Place Lifestyle Program of Churchill Downs.
Guy Barron and Beth Condren.
Ray and Carol Paulick and Bryan Pettigrew.
Marcy Smothers, Sarah Sutherland and Lesley Howard.
Maxine Rogers and Celina Magana.
Chris Baker, Steve Asmussen and Diana Baker.
Ashley Whalen, Lauren Warren, Ben Huffman and Katherine McKee.
Ben Huffman and Bill Shewciw.
Ryan and Caroline and Julia and Mark Bacon.
Lynn and Crit Luallen and Lori and Kevin Flanery.
Mark Leaver, Joseph Clay and Romain Malhouitre.
Dale Romans, Todd Pletcher and Jimmy Williams.
Tammy Fox, Jake Romans and Rob Richman.
Linwood Wright and Steve Buttleman.
Steve Hargrove and William Carstanjen.
Kurt Becker and John Henderson.
Frank and Irene Mitchell and Micheal Hernon.
Micheal Hernon, Kurt Becker and John Henderson.
Paige and Robby Albarado.
Archie and Tina Karel and Jean and Bill Shewciw.
Jimmy Williams, Dale Romans and Governor Matt Bevin.
Ed Glasscock discusses a race on the monitor.
Steve Buttleman.
Denise Steffanus, Emily Alberti and Tara Cullen.
Bill Shewciw, Ed Glasscock, Susan Rassiga and Ron Richardson.
Lucy and Leif Aaron.
Donna Jones and Benji Marrs.
