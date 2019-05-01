Galleries
Kentucky Derby Trainers’ Dinner
May 1, 2019
Jill Byrne and Paul Rogers hosted this annual dinner for the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association and the Kentucky Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders at the Hyatt Regency on April 30. Guests enjoyed dinner and cocktails in support of The Backside Learning Center and the Healing Place Lifestyle Program of Churchill Downs.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Lisa Palmisano and Dinah Kohnhorst.
Lynn Popovich, Barbara Crooks and Toni Franklin.
Terri Grothpietz and Craig Robertson.
Betty Porter, Gene Rice and Jennifer Porter.
Alex Rankin, Wayne Hughes, Richard Mandella and Sarah Rankin.
Anne and Lynda Khasigian.
Ann Hanley and Darrel Shemwell.
Gregory Clarke and Kyle Spurlock.
David and Lori Osborne with Jean and Bill Shewciw.
Jessica Knapp-Ziegler, Jennifer Mutwalli and Sony Steier.
Steve Buttleman.
Laura McDonald and Chris Murphy with Jean and Bill Shewciw.
Scott Snowden, Jeff Truitt and Harry Hayes.
Tara Cullen, Emily Alberti and Amy McLean.
Paul Rogers.
Carlie Ambrose, Shannon White, Cyndi Greathouse, D. Lee, Keely Sussman and Gay Schaye.
Jeff Truitt, Michele Wall and Carol Walker.
Zella and Bill Daugherty with Tia Andreini.
Katie Reisz, Megan Carbello and Sherry Stanley with the Backside Learning Center.
Suzanne Masters and Laurie Wolf with Starlight Racing.
Patricia and Wayne Hughes.
Wes and Susan Martin.
