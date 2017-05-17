Featured Posts > Galleries

Kentucky Derby Eve Party

May 17, 2017

An evening chock-full of sports celebrities, the Kentucky Derby Eve Party was held on May 5. A performance by theTailgaters of Nashville dazzled guests, as did a stop by Zac Brown’s “Cookie,” an 18-wheeler kitchen on wheels that served up shrimp low country boil.

Photos by Brenna Tysinger.

  • Caleb Dorsey, Knuckles and David Crockett.

  • Greg Wilkins and John Simpson.

  • Scott Diamond and Jamie Warren.

  • Heather Spencer, Jeni Warren and Kasey Mand.

  • Chris Cook, Chef Railey, WAVE 3's Kasey Cunningham and Joe Bachman.

  • Zac Brown's "Cookie"- an 18 wheeler Kitchen on wheels.

  • Ryan Hall, Jason Jones, Chef Chip Reed and Nick Jones.

  • Guest of the 3rd Annual Kentucky Derby Eve Party.

  • BBQ.

  • Donnie Woodard and Dawn Hess with Jennifer and David Whyte.

  • Aaron Wright, Trina Wilson and Ryan Burdette.

  • Kasey Mand, Nicole Latka, Krista Ramos and Heather Spencer.

  • Luke Marshall, Megan Dujlovic and Shane Madaus.

  • Shannon and Dan Barton.

  • Tonya Jacobs, Jennifer Knox and Janice VanZandt.

  • Paul Locraft, Katrina Pierce, Tammy Cook, Dave Pierce and Sally Locraft.

  • Tony Balton of Creation Gardens.

  • The buffet.

  • Joe and Jackie Hull.

  • Adam Tudor, Chris Costello and Justin Citrone.

  • Jon Mand, Greg Spencer and Mike Mand.

  • Brian Jones, Casey Jones, Nick Jones and Brian Hall.

  • Margaret Kjera and Victoria Fries with Chris and Theresa Wright.

  • April Perry and Nicole Lowery.

  • Oaks Day 2017: Raincoats and hats.

  • Mark and April Perry, Serina and Luke Knautz, and Nicole and Josh Lowery.

  • Brianna Tyson, Luke Marshall and Tracy Gousie.

  • Kelly Honchell, Emily Hahn, Jessica Hill, Jessica Faulkner and Kristin McAllister.

  • Tom and Susan Boucher with Carrie and Dan German.

  • Brian Monell, Chris Cook, Mark Stivers and Jeff Felty.

  • Eric Wood of the Buffalo Bills, Aaron Hill, and Jon Dubins.

  • Ryan and Sara Groy.

  • Hosts Jamie and Jeni Warren.

  • Allison Sivori and Mike Mitchell.

  • Hats.

  • The Tailgaters from Nashville, TN.

  • Joe Bachman of the Tailgaters from Nashville, TN.

  • NFL players Eric Wood, Chris Redmon and Gary Barnidge.