Kentucky Derby 147

Photos by Amber Chalfin, Kathryn Harrington and Andrea Hutchinson.

The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs Racetrack on May 1 was a day unlike any other in recent memory with perfect weather, fewer attendees and all-inclusive food and drink. Medina Spirit won and took home the garland of roses, kicking off the 2021 race for the Triple Crown. The Run for the Roses winner, ridden by jockey John Velazquez, came into the race at 12-1 odds. Trainer Bob Baffert has now won a record-breaking seventh Kentucky Derby.