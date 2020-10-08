Kentucky Derby 146

-
Carolyn Callahan, Ryan Burt and Peter and Trish Callahan
-
Callie Rasnake, Christine Callahan and Christian Rasnake.
-
Cip Sprig and William LaMaster Jr.
-
William LaMaster Jr.
-
Louis Gorrin and Maria Albers.
-
Terri Terry was a vision in mauve.
-
Gabriella Cyranski, Becca and Kyle McGinty and Eric Cyranski.
-
Robby and Paige Albarado.
-
Bill Roof and John Sutton.
-
-
Sarah and Bobby Tatum.
-
Leah Ward and Josh Stevens.
-
-
Julie Lyles and Angela Chambers.
-
Ted Nixon, Dick Reeder and Mary Nixon.
-
Monica Yarbrough and Sara Patterson.
-
Gabby and Norman Casse.
-
Kris Torcat in a stunning Derby hat.
-
Jessica Laswell and Jared Burdine.
-
-
Justin Brown and Will Nefzger.
-
-
Will Nefzger and his mint julep.
-
Sheri Brown and Tandi Baker.
-
Robyn Murray and Caitriona Clancey.
-
Katie, Mike and Sarah.
-
Holly Bortolazzo, Jared Katz, Julia Bortolazzo and Liz Willis.
-
Ray and Tiffany Daniels.
-
Sandy and Robert Dompkosky.
-
Kim Tobin, Cathy Shircliff, Sarah Contardo and Tonya Abeln.
-
Tonya Abeln in her Formé hat and custom Gunnar Deatherage dress.
-
Ann Sweeney and Debbie Schwartz.
-
Laura Ellis and Elizabeth Talamo.
-
Mike Schnell, Colleen, Hayley, Julie and Joe Amoss and Mina Polici.
-
Anita Cauley and Chauncey Morris.
-
Megan Talmisano, Shea Leparoux, Cynthia Smith and Alida T.
-
Dean and Denise Demaree.
-
August 31, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
Sole Volante with Assistant Trainer Andie Biancone in the saddle stretches his legs over the track in preparation for The Kentucky Derby
-
-
September 1, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
Necker Island prepping for the 146th Run for the Roses
-
September 3, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
Tiz The Law gets a bath after going out to the Track
-
August 29, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
Attachment Rate gallops over the track one week before the Derby.
-
August 29, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
Enforceable gallops over the track one week before the Derby.
-
September 2, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
Derby and Oaks Horses work out over the Churchill Downs track
-
September 3, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
South Bend
-
August 29, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
Enforceable gallops over the track one week before the Derby.
-
September 2, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
Derby and Oaks Horses work out over the Churchill Downs track
-
September 1, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
Storm the Court prepping for the 146th Run for the Roses
-
September 2, 2020
Money Moves
-
September 3, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
Sole Volante gets the finishing touches on his grooming by Assistant trainer Andi Biancone
-
September 3, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
Sole Volante gets stretched out by Assistant Trainer Andi Biancone
-
September 3, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
Thousand Words works out over the track
-
September 2, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
Derby and Oaks Horses work out over the Churchill Downs track
-
September 3, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
Tiz The Law gets a bath after going out to the Track
-
September 3, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
Sole Volante
-
September 3, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
Sole Volante reluctantly raises his head from grazing to pose with Owner Dean Reeves, Assistant Trainer Andie Biancone and Jockey Luca Panici
-
September 3, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
Sole Volante relaxes with Jockey Luca Panici
-
September 3, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
Honor AP trained by John Shirreffs works out over the track
-
September 3, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
Ny Traffic
-
September 3, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
The Oaks and Derby contenders stretch their legs over the track Thursday Morning
-
September 3, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
Sole Volante steps out onto the track
-
