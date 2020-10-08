fbpx

Kentucky Derby 146

October 8, 2020

Photos by Amber Chalfin and Andrea Hutchinson

 

The running of the 146th Kentucky Derby was unlike any ever run in the history of the “fastest two minutes in sports,” however, it didn’t keep a select few from catching the action at Churchill Downs on Derby Day. While donning the new mask dress code in an uncrowded grandstand, the Kentucky Derby in September still brought smiles to the stands and mint juleps in hands.

  • Carolyn Callahan, Ryan Burt and Peter and Trish Callahan

  • Callie Rasnake, Christine Callahan and Christian Rasnake.

  • Cip Sprig and William LaMaster Jr.

  • William LaMaster Jr.

  • Louis Gorrin and Maria Albers.

  • Terri Terry was a vision in mauve.

  • Gabriella Cyranski, Becca and Kyle McGinty and Eric Cyranski.

  • Robby and Paige Albarado.

  • Bill Roof and John Sutton.

  • Sarah and Bobby Tatum.

  • Leah Ward and Josh Stevens.

  • Julie Lyles and Angela Chambers.

  • Ted Nixon, Dick Reeder and Mary Nixon.

  • Monica Yarbrough and Sara Patterson.

  • Gabby and Norman Casse.

  • Kris Torcat in a stunning Derby hat.

  • Jessica Laswell and Jared Burdine.

  • Justin Brown and Will Nefzger.

  • Will Nefzger and his mint julep.

  • Sheri Brown and Tandi Baker.

  • Robyn Murray and Caitriona Clancey.

  • Katie, Mike and Sarah.

  • Holly Bortolazzo, Jared Katz, Julia Bortolazzo and Liz Willis.

  • Ray and Tiffany Daniels.

  • Sandy and Robert Dompkosky.

  • Kim Tobin, Cathy Shircliff, Sarah Contardo and Tonya Abeln.

  • Tonya Abeln in her Formé hat and custom Gunnar Deatherage dress.

  • Ann Sweeney and Debbie Schwartz.

  • Laura Ellis and Elizabeth Talamo.

  • Mike Schnell, Colleen, Hayley, Julie and Joe Amoss and Mina Polici.

  • Anita Cauley and Chauncey Morris.

  • Megan Talmisano, Shea Leparoux, Cynthia Smith and Alida T.

  • Dean and Denise Demaree.

  • August 31, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky Sole Volante with Assistant Trainer Andie Biancone in the saddle stretches his legs over the track in preparation for The Kentucky Derby

  • September 1, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky Necker Island prepping for the 146th Run for the Roses

  • September 3, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky Tiz The Law gets a bath after going out to the Track

  • August 29, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky Attachment Rate gallops over the track one week before the Derby.

  • August 29, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky Enforceable gallops over the track one week before the Derby.

  • September 2, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky Derby and Oaks Horses work out over the Churchill Downs track

  • September 3, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky South Bend

  • September 2, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky Derby and Oaks Horses work out over the Churchill Downs track

  • September 1, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky Storm the Court prepping for the 146th Run for the Roses

  • September 2, 2020 Money Moves

  • September 3, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky Sole Volante gets the finishing touches on his grooming by Assistant trainer Andi Biancone

  • September 3, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky Sole Volante gets a Mint treat from Co-owner and Trainer Andie Biancone -

  • September 3, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky Sole Volante gets stretched out by Assistant Trainer Andi Biancone

  • August 31, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky Necker Island stretches his legs over the track in preparation for The Kentucky Derby

  • September 3, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky Thousand Words works out over the track

  • September 1, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky Storm the Court prepping for the 146th Run for the Roses

  • September 2, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky Derby and Oaks Horses work out over the Churchill Downs track

  • September 2, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky Derby and Oaks Horses work out over the Churchill Downs track

  • September 2, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky Derby and Oaks Horses work out over the Churchill Downs track

  • September 3, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky Tiz The Law gets a bath after going out to the Track

  • September 3, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky Sole Volante

  • September 3, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky Sole Volante reluctantly raises his head from grazing to pose with Owner Dean Reeves, Assistant Trainer Andie Biancone and Jockey Luca Panici

  • September 3, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky Sole Volate and His crew

  • September 3, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky Sole Volante relaxes with Jockey Luca Panici

  • September 2, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky Derby and Oaks Horses work out over the Churchill Downs track

  • September 3, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky Honor AP trained by John Shirreffs works out over the track

  • September 3, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky Ny Traffic

  • September 3, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky The Oaks and Derby contenders stretch their legs over the track Thursday Morning

  • September 3, 2020 Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky Sole Volante steps out onto the track