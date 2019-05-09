Kentucky Derby 145

Churchill Downs May 3, 2019 Scenes from the 2019 derby

Churchill Downs May 3, 2019 History was made on Saturday as one of the longest shots to win the 2019 Kentucky Derby was crowned the winner following the disqualification of the odds on favorite, Maximum Security. Maximum Security entered the race with 4-1 odds and quickly busted out to lead the race, crossing the finish line with a lead of 1 and 1/2 lengths. However, the jockey for Country House (65-1 odds), Flavien Prat, filed an objection at the conclusion of the race, sending the Derby into a review process.

Churchill Downs May 3, 2019 20. COUNTRY HOUSE (Lookin at Lucky) ridden by Flavien Pratt for trainer Bill Mott and owner Mrs. J V Shields Jr. and E J McFadden in the Winners Circle with the garland of roses.

Laura Sandoval and Carla Gosset.

Jim Hodge and Shannon Kennedy.

Anthony Muney and his bachelor party pals.

Jason and Kelly Radovic.

Chaz Reinhold, Peggy Miller and Matt Lowe.

Paul Turner, Joseph Defalco and Denis Murphy stocking up on smokes.

Lisa Stemler and Joyce Meyers.

Ollie Proudlock and Emma Lou.

Lynnie Meyer, Joyce Meyer, Lisa Stemler and Thomas Meyer.

Craig Thomas and Jessica Slette.

Allison Behnke and Brad Copp.

Spencer Wingate, Chris Lang, Blake Lucy, Dave Hueser and Bobby Paasch.

Jan and Scott Baty.

Randi and Shaun Takkinen.

Nikki Huyear and friends.

Nikki Huyear and friends dodging the showers.

John Brenzel and Brian Mefford.

Beth and Pat Pace Jr.

Bryce Schneider handling a trio of juleps.

Phillip Perkins attending his 72nd Kentucky Derby with the jacket to prove it!

Suzy Buckley Woodward, Asha Elias, Nikki Squire and Carol Iacovelli livened things up indoors.

Christopher Reiter, Nick Montano and Dave Rosiek.

Audra Elliott singing My Old Kentucky Home.

Audra Elliott must have picked the right horse!

Deann and Brad Nunn.

Derek Wilhelmus channeling the mint green.

Lisa and Derek Wilhelmus.

Deann Nunn, Amy Harrington, Jessica Murr and Lisa Wilhelmus.

Joey Latuf, Branden Blake, Chris Latuf and Mike Latuf.

April and Robert Sanchez.

Madison King.

Rachel Leibowitz and Miranda Lash.

Lexie Polito, Katie Shoriak and Kalyn Robert.

Stephanie and Adam Marre.

John Fortir brought Mardi Gras to the Derby Fashion scene.

Steven Kline and Nichole Midgett.

Stacy and David Purcell came prepared for the drizzle.

Nene Leakes and Leura Craig.

Sarah Farish, Camille Williams and Mary Baer.

Jessica Rinehart, Jamie Levine, Ramona Valdez and Joey Fatone.

Justin and Alexandra Paul, Heather and Sid Wales and Lexi and Mike Bisbee.

Lee Schlitt, Kevin Wood, Stephanie Keele, Lisa Wells, Tony Deitz, and Chuck Moon.

Maggie and Cliff Davis, Reagan and John Ackerman, Jenny Kute and Craig Oeswein.

Laura and Glenn Powers with Anissa Harrell.

Matthew Blincoe and Jon Easton.

Steven and Angela Smith.

Chelsea Flynn, Nikki Cady, Mark Thylin, Jon Hansen, Gerik Degner, Derek Cady, Kim Thylin and Nick Hansen.

Mark Thylin and Gerik Degner.

Jim and Tiffany Dibby.

Todd Wiebusch and his daughter Katie Grissom.

Michelle Graham and Tammy Hayes.

AJ Baggio.

The Linn Family and friends.

Melissa and Neal Clipper.

Sara Bachman and Valerie Netherton.

Courtney Lattimore and Katy Reynolds prepared for the puddles.

Megan Townsend, Joseph O'Malley and Heather Ritger pose for an iconic shot.

Noah Traisman and Paulina Slagter.

Marla Moore and Kim Rice.

Steve and Amy Cauthen.

Tom and Annabelle Fischer enjoying their choice spirit.

Ali Giacomin with Randy and Doug Moore.

Margaux and Connor Hale.

Emily Ell and Erin Webber twinning with their cocktails and polka dots.

The Dordicks and Selin Fiore.

Peggy Miller.

Brenda Birringer, Jill Katz and Dorothy Grossheim.

Garey Faulkner.

Wayne Tillman Jr.

Stu Boyer, Steve Looysen and Paul Olson.

Ricky Spanish, Matt Lowe and Rob Heimerman.

Kim and Shaun Kanary.

Jon and Nick Hansen.

Travis Carrico, Wendi Wilson, Lisa Carrico, Terry Bryant and Laura Peterson.

Roseann Schreiber and Joanie Stellern.

Kristen Donovan and Michele Zayas.

Sujata Goel and Alpna Daniels.

Cindy Kelsey-Payne and Kimberly Kelsey.

Michael and Michelle Augustyn.

Randy Kvasic.

Alicia Peristeris, Asha Elias, Suzy Buckley Woodward, Carol Lacovelli, Nikki Squire, Doris Richards and Angela Karides.

Jenna Hunt, Doug and Adam Sutherland with Ryland and Vanessa Phillips.

Reham Elhennawey, Janelle Hinds and Kimberlee Ator.

Kelley Miguel.

Angessa Lynn, Cea Fong, Sheila Belden and Patti Feinberg.

Paul Norris, Lairent Williams and Damon Purifoy.

Maryann Jaunet and Kim Dyer

Kristen Liebig , Laura Murer and Joanie Cavaness.

Stevi Rone and Payton Wardlow.

Michelle and Katie Collins with Hannah Humble.

Derby attendees sing the National Anthem.

John and Eileen Pronovost.

Tammy Coffey.

Rita Underwood.

Savannah and Rena McQuaig.

Ron and Tina Carley.

Tim Randall ‘The American Man’.

Manuel and Alisa Leos.