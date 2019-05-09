+ Featured Posts > Galleries
Kentucky Derby 145 Red Carpet
May 9, 2019
Locally and internationally known personalities graced the red carpet prior to the Run for the Roses on May 4. Donning their most festive attire, celebs walked in front of a massive crowd of reporters, videographers and photographers from around the world.
Photos by Tony Bennett
Aaron Rogers and friends.
Mayor Greg Fischer and wife Alexandra Gerassimides and guest.
Tabitha Farmer and guests.
Morgan Moses.
Tracy Lawrence.
Ian Rapoport.
Frostee Rucker.
Kevin McFarland.
Nikki and Joey Wagner.
Kevin Roberts.
Avery Williamson.
Kaelyn Gault and Luke Hancock.
D. B. Woodside.
Tammy and Tonya York.
Conrad Bachman and guest.
Jerry and Teresa Mathers.
Eric Wood and wife.
Joey Fatone.
SR Blackinton.
Brent Parent and guests.
Monte Durham and guest.
Tim Randall.
Kentucky Derby Princesses.
Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead.
Bode Miller.
The 2019 Derby Rose Dress designed by Amy Streeter, owner of Susan’s Florist, and worn by her daughter Margaret Streeter. This year’s dress was dedicated to the late Robert Streeter, Amy’s son and Margaret’s brother.
Paul Rabil.
Bruce Zoldan and Pam Benger.
Baker Mayfield and guests.
Jen and Eddie Montgomery.
Star Jones and Mimi.
Garey Faulkner, Cincinnatti, Ohio.
Daniel Lismore and Steve Wilson.
Warren Moon.
Warren Moon and guest.
Rob Guiney.
Rob Angel.
Rob Angel and guest.
Jimmer and Lisa Hot.
Cathy and Patrick Warburton.
Megan Huckaby.
Eden, Justin and Ryan Bridgeman.
Kelsea Freeman and Kevin Muskiewicz.
Preston Brown and Elijah Wilkinson and guests.
Travis and Teresa Tritt.
Ian Murray and wife.
Matt Wheeler and Jacob Tamme.
Josef Newgarden and Ashley Welch.
Chef Justin Sutherland and guest.
Lee Brice and guest.
Brady Jenner, Cayley Stoker and Linda Thompson.
Bonnie Jill Laflin.
Hollie Huggins.
Avery and Cassandra Johnson.
Stephen and Cassandra Amell.
JD Shelburne and wife.
Wyman and Sarah Marshall and guests.
Brooke Wiseman.
Vince Emmett.
Nick Vallelonga.
Kristen and Jordan Smith.
Connie Orlando.
Willard Jackson.
Linda Holliday and Bill Belichick.
Katie Bouchard.
David Alan Grier.
The Stanley Cup carried by Mike Bolt.
Mike Hill and Cynthia Bailey.
Taylor Dayne.
Christian Ellmers.
Titus O'Neil.
Travis Shuldt and Natalie Zee.
Kristin and Kevin Richardson.
Howie and Leigh Dorough.
Ryan and Danielle McPartlin.
Emma Johns.
Tricia Barnstable Brown and guests.
Ne Ne Leakes.
Michelle Williams.
Wilmer Valderrama.
Norton Herrick.
Sammi Barber.
Jennifer Nettles.
Bozoma Saint John.
Phaedra Parks.
Dylan Dreyer.
Anthony Munoz and wife.
Chef Lindsay Autry and guest.
Mike Mills and guest.
Chef Tory McPhail and guest.
Freedom Williams.
Chef Virginia Willis and guest.