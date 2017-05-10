Kentucky Derby 143

Churchill Downs. May 6, 2016 Always Dreaming in the post parade Churchill Downs. May 6, 2016 The Walkover to the Paddock for the Derby contenders

Churchill Downs. May 6, 2016 Always Dreaming, owned by MeB Racing Stables, Brooklyn Boyz Stables, Teresa Viola Stables, St. Elias Stables, Siena Farm and West Point Thoroughbreds, and bred in Kentucky by Santa Rosa Partners, cruised to win by three lengths as the 9-2 favorite, returning $11.40 for each $2 win wager. Trainer Todd Pletcher won the Kentucky Derby for the second time. His first win was with Super Saver in 2010. Jockey John Velazquez also won the Kentucky Derby for the second time, winning previously on Animal Kingdom in 2011. The winner covered 1 º miles over a sloppy track in 2:03:59 to win for the fourth time in six career starts. Always Dreaming is by Bodemeister out of the In Excess mare Above Perfection. Lookin at Lee finished second and Battle of Midway finished third.

Churchill Downs. May 6, 2016 Always Dreaming, owned by MeB Racing Stables, Brooklyn Boyz Stables, Teresa Viola Stables, St. Elias Stables, Siena Farm and West Point Thoroughbreds, and bred in Kentucky by Santa Rosa Partners, heads into the winners circle after winning the Kentucky Derby

Jockey John Velasquez gets hugs of congratulations from two of the owners

Churchill Downs. May 6, 2016 Always Dreaming's , owners - MeB Racing Stables, Brooklyn Boyz Stables, Teresa Viola Stables, St. Elias Stables, Siena Farm and West Point Thoroughbreds, Celebrate with John Velazquez

Churchill Downs. May 6, 2016 Always Dreaming's , owners - MeB Racing Stables, Brooklyn Boyz Stables, Teresa Viola Stables, St. Elias Stables, Siena Farm and West Point Thoroughbreds, Celebrate with John Velazquez. Anthony Bonomo hoists the trophy

Churchill Downs. May 6, 2016 John Velasquez sprays champagne in celbration of the in in the winners circle with Always Dreaming's , owners - MeB Racing Stables, Brooklyn Boyz Stables, Teresa Viola Stables, St. Elias Stables, Siena Farm and West Point Thoroughbreds, and trainer Todd Pletcher

Churchill Downs. May 6, 2016 John Velasquez sprays champagne in celebration in the winners circle with Always Dreaming's owners - MeB Racing Stables, Brooklyn Boyz Stables, Teresa Viola Stables, St. Elias Stables, Siena Farm and West Point Thoroughbreds, and trainer Todd Pletcher

Churchill Downs. May 6, 2016 Always Dreaming's name is placed in the paddock

Melinda Coyle, Christine Sedita and Kim Veach.

Terry and Kathryn Green.

Bonnie Hamilton watched a race on the overhead monitor.

Rebecca Jody, Jenny, Sylvia and Bonnie Hamilton.

Michael Russell, Taryn Solomon, Jon and Michael Adams, Jordan Loebel and Kallie Lou Wesley.

Kathleen Graham, Susan Higgins, Lark-Marie Anton and Emma Bloomberg.

Kathleen Graham, Susan Higgins, Amir Hemmat. Lark-Marie Anton and Emma Bloomberg.

Dan and Ramona Ustian.

Chris Reynolds, Eric Ridder and Guy Van Rooyen.

Rhonda and Mark Carl, Mary, Bob, Sarah and Bob Dunn with Rhonda and Tom Wimsett.

Jamie and Lois Alcorn.

Sheba and Amir Hemmat with Sarah Ryan.

Brian and Erin Mankameyer.

Tommy Hamilton was focused on picking his next horse.

Shari Weinerman, Mae Mae Cook and Tami Tennant.

Patty and Bob Ethington.

Melissa Bouchard, Charles and Janet Price, Elizabeth Gill and Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development Secretary Terry R. Gill, Jr.

Sally and Ladd Hall displayed their winnings from earlier races.

Matt, Sandra, Brooke and Patrick Ransdell.

Stephen Reily, Liesl Schillinger, David Lavin and Yana Peel.

Cory Person and John DeNobile.

Ayesha Coker, Chris and Mary Lou Sordi, Gretchen and Scott Long, Andre Oosthuizen, Angela Durazo and Charles Chi.

Kevin and Sandy Collins.

Jeff Ginter with Lewis and Margaret Borders.

Lisa and Tom Helms.

David and Frances Auerbach with Mary Ellen and Frank Rodriguez.

Aron Augustitus and Gabriella Palumbo.

Bruce Ferrara read the program to select his horse.

Ted and Erin Kruzan with Diane and Duane Tolander.

Jeff and Linda Daily.

Sarah and Graham Purdy.

Darius Anderson, Virginie Lemoyne, David Grieve, Boo and Tuck Beckstoffer, Kari and Sammy Hagar with Kathleen Grieve.

Casey Oldham prepared to select his choice for the next race.

Alan Wildstein and Ashley Pearce.

Dr. Jeff Haynes and Jane Greer.

Rex and Peggy Greer.

Connor White, Rebecca Feigin and Max Becker.

Katie Miller and Peyton Clary.

Janet and Bryan Alexander, Franca and Doug Kerr, Brett Harke and Tony Rebelo.

Sam Rondo and Lucy Stone.

Denise and Rick Bonnie, Deborah Tormey and Adrienne Taylor cheered for their horse.

Harris Mandler took a photo of the TV monitor as Zack Mandler pointed and Connor Butts looked and smiled.

Brian and Caitlynn Langford.

Angela Clark, Anna Hill, Audrey Strickler and Natalie Underhill.

Ann Hollimon and Jeff Kurt.

Tami Cassis, Shelly Breier, Leslie Charney and Laura Zachariah.

Leslie Charney, Shannon Cogan and Tami Cassis.

Jordan Semder and Judge Katie King.

Matt Miller, Rashna Carmicle, Stephanie and Levi Bristow.

Scott Siers, Barbara Heile, Debbie and Mike Keown with Scott and Kerry Bixby.

Felipe and Linda Rivera.

Jacqueline Steier and Josia Metenkanitch.

Julie Henson, Amanda Lich and Amy Miller.

Inez Hernandez.

Janie Washbish and Rosalie Miceli.

Leah Sills, John Gethin and Angelica Del Vasto.

Brianna Whitehouse and John Dooley.

Karla Calderon and Angie Gentry.

Steven Humphrey and Sue Grafton.

Mike Donoghue smiled as he watched a race on a monitor.

Kate Welsh and Rachel Bell.

Cindy and Ray Carcione.

Mary DeCarlo and Laura Frazier.

Dena Dahman and Dana Dahmann.

Fernando Davila and Nasim Noorazar.

John Ryan and Jamie Brodsky.

Lisa Maggio with Dan and Debra Von.

Jennifer and Paul Fultz.

Wade Wearren and Gale Gentry.

Sara and Robert Golden.

Thomas and Lynnie Meyer watched the finish of the Kentucky Derby.

Fans took photos of the Derby horses as the horses approached the first turn.

Sarah Bradley.

Colleen Lang,Courtney Bolka,Sarah Mauthe.

Sara Snarr,Keith Gosch.

Lisa Causarano Morley.

Todd Yonker.

Heather Spalding,Steve Smith.

Sandy Hicks.

Tara Warren,Candace Thompson.

Gabrielle Jackson,LaTasha Martin,Tiffnay Bayse,Ashley Falkner.

Missy Trapp.

Heather Ryan,Chenyl Hatchett,Katie Knochelmann.

Tim Hellige,Lonna Smith,Ali Davidson.

Anna Conley.

Clarissa Jones.

Mike Wilmes, Beth Wlimes.

Michelle Meyer, Maggie Binankenship.

Josh Resh,Adriel Resh.

Talia Piccini.

Matt Spaulding,Sarah Andrews.

Deb Hass,Peter Haas.

Daniel Dobies.

Lyndsey Yuellig,Jason Walker.

Craig Hahan.

Alex Kenemer,Marissa Leese.

Connie Dillon,Nathan Kopay.

Adam Hartlage,Kayla Hartlage.

Katie Wu,William Archer.

Shannon Gibson,Heather Morgan.

Jerry McCay,Shonda McCay,Austin Howard,Britni Howard.

Cheryl Moore.

Mark Nickolas,Jean Ferreri.

James Powell,Brandi Everheart.

Charlotte Sallmen,Tove Linden.

Darrian Caskey,Sandra Vigil.

Carolynne Geragosian.

Katy Newton,Warren Sheaves.

Jamie Wray,Jay Messer.

Diane Cully.

Sarah Mosser, Ryan Mosser.

Margaret Sperry,Gina Kether,Kelly Spies.

Bud Doll,Jennifer Stuck.

Amanda Teig.

Angie Pereira.

Janine Narvaez,Will Eckman.

Elise Waddell.

Kathryn Lavelle.

Maria Schinever,Nancy Vaniman.

Bailey Baldwin,Kolbrin Vitek.

Nick Ranes,Andrea Wnuck.

Angela Wethington,Brad Wethington

Chivas Johnson.

Gretchen Black.

Rebecca Brown,John Y. Brown II.

Brittany Boland,Erika Allan,Angie Perzanoeski.

Ms Kentucky Bluegrass 2017 Tara Warren,Angie Perzanoeski.

Sandra Hicks,Ray Mille.

Deb Dietrich,Debbie Dietrich.

Suzanne Hagberg,Trish Giordano.

Rebecca Schardein,Trishia Swayne.

Tim Robinson,Loretta Robinson.

Katie Natwick,Clarke Natwick.

Tonya Wright,Callista Wright.

Connie Campbell,Elle Williams.

Brittany Thorson,Tyler Thorson.

Meghan Bowlers,Whitney Cowles,Katy Potempa,Taylor Darst.

Christin Keathley,Vaneaa Stover,Vanessa Cantu.

Whitney Gage,Chuck Hanes.

Rick Klingel,Theresa Klingel.

Vickie Roop,Madline McLaren.

Sophia Cortez,Angelica Allegra.

Victorya Eggen, Brian Bonham.

Kaitlyn Morley,Suzanne Burns.

Shawn Smith,Ben Prince,Ashwin Salvi.

Chris Clontz,Marie Crowe.

Julie Wineman,Becky Beckeman.

Finley Campbell,Gabe Campbell.

Nesha Richardson.

Abbey Jackson, Amanda Taylor.

Val Jackson,Holly Allen,John Allen,Luke Showmaker,Lindsay Shoemaker.

Angie Pereira.

Clay Cook,Sarah Arnold.

Gracie Johnston (Dog),Terri Johnston.

Leslie Reid,Matt Genepper,Cambree Reid.

Holly Zumhofe.

Carolyn Downey,Sharon Morrison.

Jill Prock,Heidi Garner.

Kate Jackimowicz,Claire LaBelle.

Katrin Shapovalova,Yuliya Kuchma.

Jamie Kragembrink,Sara Walker,Christi Druinj.

Kara Meish,Tyler Cole,Melissa Bussey.

Sam Fiester,Carla Crumutte.

Blaire Barnard,Kenny Barnard.

Crystal Rieker,Nicholas Jacko.

Kylie Rhew,Steve Hartman.

Allyson Weinberg,Denny Weinberg.

Alexa Haines,Meagan Robinson.

Alexa Haines,Meagan Robinson,Carolyn Robinson.

Jeff Lynn,Sarah Arnold,Clay Cook,Alexandra Hepfinger.

Clay Cook,Alexandra Hepfinger.

Margaret Gigandet.

Alex Kraven,Colleen Quinn,Kelly Vaughan,Dana Kozinski.

Natalie Tate,Madison Milburn.

Julie Thompson,Beth Hankins,Dawn Barnett.

Patricia Jackson

Derby Day Coverage.

Holley Rosser, Jayce Meche and Alex Keedy.

Autumn Finch and Vitaly Slivka.

Kaelyn Gault and Luke Hancock.

Marla Moore and Kimberly Spaw.

Winslow Galloway, Jason Vitaris, Brittany Allen, Jennifer and Wayne Richards, Lonnie Galloway, Bethany Pick and Kalyn Sanders.

Randy Spaw, Don Moore and Andy Vine.

Rob Bush, Andy Vine, Beth Bush, Amanda Taylor, Mandy Vine, Bryan Taylor and Sean Bock.

Joey Wagner and Friends.

Wayne Blackshear and Russ Smith.

Russ Smith, Troy Williams, Wayne Blackshear and Mangok Mathiang.

Amy Whittam and JD Shelburne.

Maria Kurnick and Susan Sweeney Crum.

Ashima Srivastava and Annie Houin.

UofL Athletic Director Tom Jurich with his twin daughters Haley and Lacey Jurich.

Stacy Houlihan, Sara Smith, Lacey Jurich, Taylor Houlihan, Haley Jurich, Samantha Behm and Julie Plasencia.

Hall of Fame QB Warren Moon with Robin Mead and Jen Westhoven of CNN Headline News.

Daryn and Ryan Schwartz.

Jim and Lisa Cunningham with Jessica Canyon and Brian Bartes.

Justin Rose, Rhonda Toole, Taunya Eshembaugh, Tonya York Dees, Sheila McGinley, Brooke Wiseman, Justine Reiss and Dawn Wigginton.

Justin and Kate Rose, Rich Stephens, Taunya Eshenbaugh, Julie Smith, Tonya York Dees, Teresa McMahon, Brooke Wiseman and Amy Dennison.

Luke Hancock and Justin Rose.

Paul Sorvino and Bob Guiney.

Lisa Hott, Ellen Hagans, Hall of Fame QB Warren Moon, Tonya York Dees and Bob and Jessica Guiney.

Luke Hancock and Kaelyn Gault with Kate and Justin Rose.

Alyson Bucierka, Jenna Stoikea, Sarah Rakel and Bridget Zimmerman.

Shannon Burton and her dress made of red roses.

Shannon Burton and Ellen Hagans.

Hall of Fame QB Warren Moon and Ellen Hagans.

Lisa Stevenson, Mike Berry and Stacey Robinson.

Lisa Stevenson and Stacey Robinson.

Mike Berry with Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley.

Mark and Aegis Stuart, Dean and Crystal Hood, David and Betty Allen and Matt and Jessi House.

Christopher and Janice Williams.