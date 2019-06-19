Galleries

Kentuckiana Pride Festival

June 19, 2019

Thousands of community supporters gathered in Downtown Louisville to celebrate Pride on June 14.

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

  • Immanuel United Church of Christ Pastor Rachel Small Stokes and St. John United Church of Christ Pastor Dale Raines.

  • Justin White and Zephan Sturgill.

  • Cassidy Stiles, Caroline Guth, Noah Stiles and Faith Hall.

  • Baby St. Jane and T.B. Sparrow.

  • Labobbie Barlow, Courtney Freeman and Keisha Horsman.

  • LMPD Police Chief Steve Conrad.

  • The Derby City Sisters.

  • Sister Mary Ophelia Cox with the Derby City Sisters.

  • Grace McAdams and Angie Elleman.

  • Two parade participants carry a rainbow flag displaying the names of the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

  • Did Cousens, Evelyn Fried and Rebecca Renzi.

  • Barbara Sexton Smith.

  • Sawyer Lindsey and Mike Perkins.

  • Sister Korriandher Spice with the Derby City Sisters.

  • Sister Lost In Translation with the Derby City Sisters.

  • Sister Lost In Translation.

  • Sister Lost In Translation with the Derby City Sisters.

  • Grlwood.