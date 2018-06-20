+ Carousel Post > Galleries > _ > Life & Style
Kentuckiana Pride Festival
June 20, 2018
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
The largest LGBTQ event in Kentucky took place in downtown Louisville on June 15 and 16. While the event normally takes place at the Belvedere, this year’s iteration was hosted on the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park to accommodate the growing crowd.
Claire Yeske and Alex Nicholson.
Drayden Zaring and Claire Ensch.
Voices of Kentuckiana.
Voices of Kentuckiana.
Sister Agatha Jane and Sister Mary O with the Derby City Sisters.
John-Michael Riggs.
John-Michael Riggs and Greg McIntyre.
Zoe Zahara and Colton Penick.
Jamie Russell and Tena Bradshaw.
Shelia Bland, Jamie Dykes and Mercedes Membrado.
Amy Semidey and Wendy Dickens.
Hannah Luttrell, Hayley Jones and Katie Luttrell.
Micah McGowan, Ian Weber, Todd Shelton and David Taylor.
Kim Brown, Janel Bateman and Kristie Ferris.
Lucy Maning and Tiesha Long.
Delaney Whitley, Brooklynn Mullins, Patricia Winebrenner and Brycen Oakes.
Alexis Carrico, Elliot Seif, Connor McCloud and Jacob Roederer.
Kim Burns, Bryana Lester, Jayrolyn and Jess Oliver.
Evan Grantz with Sarah and Hayley Brafford.
Jan Hollis-Cole, Quinn and Jennifer Hollis-Cole.
Pam and Pat Dean with Mary Knepper.
Erin Hunt, Kyla Powell and Taylor Faulkner.
Emcee Leah Halston.
Emcee AJ McKay.
Mykul Jay Valentine.
Mykul Jay Valentine.
Emcee Leah Halston.
Abby Hooper, Kanai Nakata, Scout Grass, Ella Witt and Hunter Trammell.
Josh Ray and Phillip Gootee.
Michaela Kelley and Camyah Barnes.
Chris Beavers, Leviticus Hamner and Scott Cooksey.
Michelle Russell, Laura Rush and Linda Akers.
Alysha Perkins and Miranda Barnes.
Miranda Stone and Kayla Allen.
