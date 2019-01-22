+ Carousel Post > Galleries
Keepers of the Dream
January 22, 2019
This collaboration of the Kentucky Center ArtsReach, River City Drum Corp and the Office of Mayor Greg Fischer took place at the Brown Theatre on Jan. 20. The celebration included dance, music and spoken word performances and the presentation of the Mayor’s Freedom Award.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith, Mayor Greg Fischer and Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey.
Paulette, Avery and William E. Summers IV.
Dr. Eddie Woods.
River City Drum Corp.
River City Drum Corp.
River City Drum Corp.
River City Drum Corp.
River City Drum Corp.
River City Drum Corp.
River City Drum Corp.
ArtsReach Violin Studios.
ArtsReach Our Voices Dance Collective.
ArtsReach Our Voices Dance Collective.
ArtsReach Our Voices Dance Collective.
Freedom Singer Charles Neblett with AMPED and Burnett Avenue Baptist Church Teen Choir.
Freedom Singer Charles Neblett with AMPED and Burnett Avenue Baptist Church Teen Choir.
Freedom Singer Charles Neblett with AMPED and Burnett Avenue Baptist Church Teen Choir.
Emcee Tytianna N.M. Wells.
Mayor Greg Fischer.
Freedom Singer Charles Neblett with AMPED and Burnett Avenue Baptist Church Teen Choir.
Mayor Greg Fischer presents Diane Porter with the Mayor's Freedom Award.
2019 recipient of the Mayor's Freedom Award Diane Porter speaks at Keepers of the Dream, A Community Arts Celebration of Dr. King's Vision.
Mayor Greg Fischer, Dr. Eddie Woods and Barbara Burney.
Barbara Burney, Edward White, Mayor Greg Fischer, Diane Porter, Rev. Dr. Charles Elliott Jr. and Rev. Charles Kirby.
