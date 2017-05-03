KDF Marathon & miniMarathon

Rich Vollmer, April Zik and Tres Waterfield.

Erin and Carter Wolph with Judy Tea.

Megan and Rocky Campbell.

Morgan and Connor Danis.

Threatening weather caused more than a 90-minute delay of the event.

Rick Oney.

Gloria Soltes, David and Debbye Friedson were prepared for the rain

Participants made final preparations for the KDF Marathon, mini/Marathon once the weather cleared.

The wheelchair division portion of the event consisted of 11 participants.

The elite runners started at the head of the pack.

Spectators watched and documented the start of the race while protecting themselves again the light rain.

The walker participants headed west on Main Street as rain fell.

Amy Storm and Ralph Vogel.

Kim and Betty McBride.

Linda Bond held a sign and smiled.

Volunteers helped to unpack and separate headsheets for the participants at the finish line.

Jose Pulido finished in first place in the male miniMarathon Wheelchair Division with a time of 50:55.

John Murugu came out on top in the male miniMarathon Division with a completion time of 1:03:06.