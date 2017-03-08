The 2017 Junior Achievement Kentuckiana Business Hall of Fame was held March 2, at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. Three laureates were inducted into the Hall of Fame: Diane Medley of Mountjoy Chilton & Medley CPA firm; Victor Staffieri, chairman and CEO of Louisville Gas and Electric Utilities; and Paul Varga, president and CEO of Brown-Forman Corp. Junior Achievement is organized to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in the global economy through work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

Photos By John H. Harralson Jr.