Galleries
Jordan Melchior Unveiling and Wine Dinner
March 21, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
Jordan Winery presented this reception and dinner at Jeff Ruby’s on March 13. One of only eight 18-Liter Melchiors of 2013 Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon in the entire world was unveiled, and guests enjoyed a four-course meal with Jordan wine pairings.
Cindy and Gary Russell.
Rick Price and Tina Rothrock.
Pete McLaughlin and David Levitch.
Diane and John Harnden.
Mark and Debi Young and Renee and Jeff Mardis.
Robert Munson and Bruce Robson
Jason Wyatt and Brad Butcher.
Erica Fields with Angela Smith of Jordan Winery.
Jim and Charlie Leason.
Joanie Samuel signs the bottle.
John Wilson of Jeff Ruby's, Rapper Dusty Leigh, and Amber Powell of WAVE-3's Derby City Weekend.
Robert and Rhonda Harrison.
Patience and Erica Fields.
Gary and Cindy Russell.
Joanie Samuel and Keith Hornung.
Jason Wyatt signs the bottle.
Sandy and Jeff Smith.
Chef Brian Steger and John Mueller address the guests regarding the meal.
