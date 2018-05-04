+ Featured Posts > Galleries
Jocktails at the Derby
May 4, 2018
Benefiting Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund
Photos by Scott Henson
The 10th annual Jocktails at the Derby took place at the Ice House in downtown Louisville on May 2. Guests enjoyed cocktails served by celebrated jockeys and music by Phil Kelly and DJ K-Dogg.
Artist Braylyn Stewart was drawing in the courtyard.
Jockeys Jerry Lasala and Sandy Hawley
Jockeys Jerry Lasala, Karoru Tsuchiya and Sandy Hawley
Jockey Ramon Dominquez with Dina Lasala
Derby Jockey James Graham autographs bourbon barrel lid.
Mark Windhurst, Lisa Palmisano, Rita Reedy and Rob Reedy
Kaitlyn Hubert and Michael McCauley
Kitty and Mike Manganello
Mike won the 1970 Ky Derby
Chester Thomas, James Graham, and Javier Torres
Jack Gilligan, Kristina Taylor and Adam Beschizza
Jockey wives Lauren Wilkinson, Krystal Court, and Shelby Landeros
Meredith Ellis, Leigh AnnSaylor, and David Webber
Jerry Lasalo, Ricardo Santana Jr, and Javier Torres
Laurel Humbert and Andre Stock
Virginie Leparoux and Fanny Salmon look over the in the silent auction.
Virginie Leparoux, Julien Leparoux, Shea Leparoux, and Fanny Salmon
Jockey Chris Landeros
Adam Beschizza signing a bourbon barrel lid
Jockey Chantal Sutherland pours a drink for a customer while Jockey Adam Beschizza watches.
Jockey Chantal Sutherland
Jockey Rayan Gazader
Montel and Tara Williams
American Poker Player Robert Williamson III and his wife Cate Williamson
Entertainment for the night was provided by Phil Kelley
Ronnie Ebanks
Cole and Heather Cutchins
Kate Martin, Michael West, and Chastity Carmicle
Emily Bennett, Jim Joseph, Jonathan Israel, and Rosa Farfan
Ron and Kathleen Johnson
Grace Kessler, James White, Anna Whitlow, Cole Tomlinson, Corie Caudill, and Karin Klein
Ali Navigar and Tawny Dzierzek
