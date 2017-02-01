Featured Posts > Galleries
Jeptha Creed Cocktail Launch Party
February 1, 2017
Jeptha Creed Distillery hosted their cocktail launch party at Volare Ristorante on Thursday, January 26. Guests sipped crafted cocktails showcasing the distillery’s Bloody Butcher’s Creed Bourbon while enjoying live music by Robbie Bartlett.
Photos by James Eaton.
Aaron Kleinhelter, TJ Gordon, Joyce Nethery, Autumn Nethery, Beth Smith, Bradley Smith, Alicia White, Mike Perry and Matt Hambright with Jeptha Creed Distillery.
Lindsay Moore with Autumn and Joyce Nethery and Joshua Moore.
Chef Joshua Moore, described a new item on the menu at Volare, as a “braised Certified Angus Beef short rib in a sauce of bell peppers, oranges, white wine and veal stock”.
Robbie Bartlett and Jai Everette.