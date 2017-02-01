Featured Posts > Galleries

Jeptha Creed Cocktail Launch Party

February 1, 2017

Jeptha Creed Distillery hosted their cocktail launch party at Volare Ristorante on Thursday, January 26. Guests sipped crafted cocktails showcasing the distillery’s Bloody Butcher’s Creed Bourbon while enjoying live music by Robbie Bartlett.

Photos by James Eaton.