Jeff Hunter Welcome Reception to Rodes
July 5, 2017
Rodes For Him For Her welcomed Jeff Hunter to the Rodes family on Thursday, June 22 with an intimate reception for VIP clients and friends. Jeff, who has a storied history with fashion in Louisville, will be a personal stylist with the luxury store.
PHOTOS BY BILL WINE.
Jeff Hunter Welcome Reception.
Jeff Hunter Welcome Reception.
Jeff Hunter Welcome Reception.
Jeff Hunter Welcome Reception.
Jeff Hunter and Pam Hendrickson.
Handcrafted couture jewelry by Gay Harrison was displayed.
Cheryl Frank, Jeff Hunter and Pam Hendrickson.
Jeff Hunter and Judge Deborah Deweese.
Jeff Hunter and Stacey Robinson.
Dr. Jan Anderson and Jeff Hunter.
Guests registered for a door prize drawing.
Jeff Hunter and his clientele.
Sandy Hines, Bonnie Owens, Sharlene Lawrence and Stephanie Holmes.
Fresh flowers adorned the event.
Marcia Gordon and Jan Glaubinger.
Teri DeMunbrun viewed Tom Ford sunglasses in a display case.
Shari Baughman, Susan Vogt and Christina Oates.
Cathy and Beverly Shircliff.
Lisa George with Jeff and Morgan Hunter.
Lucie Stansbury, Christina Oates. and Shari Baughman.
Jeff Hunter and Angie Schultz.
Jennifer Foster and Susan Vogt.
