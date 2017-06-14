Galleries
JD Shelburne Party
June 14, 2017
Senior Editor of Saddle & Bridle Magazine, Maureen Jenner, held a party to honor country music recording artist JD Shelburne at her Lake Forest home. The celebration comes just weeks before the Louisville favorite is set to wed his longtime love Amy Whitham. JD proposed to Amy on the red carpet of the Kentucky Derby in 2016.
Photos by Tim Valentino.
Melinda Moore, Joe O'Brian, Melissa Moore and Rachel and Doug Vetter.
Lori and David Osborne, Maureen Jenner, David Hall and Julia Shelburne-Hitti.
Krystal and Jon Court.
Tom and Tina Watson.
Judy, Gary and Jim Stodghill and Paul Penny.
Kris Swanson, Eeta Sachon, Vicki Brown, Judy Oetinger and Melinda Moore.
Stephanie and Martin Walters.
Royand kathy Berger, Tim and Tiffany Stephens, Janice and Hans Probst and Damon Hitti.
Greg and Jessica Allen, Kandice and Sidney Abramson, Eric Carby, J.D. Shelburne and Amy Whitham.
Jim Stodhill.
Amy Whitham and J.D. Shelburne.
Paul Penny Band.
Jim Stodhill and Paul Penny.
Gary Stodghill.
