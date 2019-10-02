James Beard Taste America Gala

Galleries

On Sept. 26, the James Beard Foundation presented the Taste America: Louisville Gala at the Speed Art Museum. A cocktail and tasting reception was followed by a dinner and dessert reception featuring foods from some of Kentucky’s most talented chefs. The dinner menu was created by visiting all-star chef Richard Blais and local all-star chef Sara Bradley.

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

  • Sara Bradley, Tyler Vandevelde and Joshua Moore.

  • Jamie Estes, Sheryl Stone, Chef Sara Bradley, Lisa Morsman and Chef Richard Blais.

  • Stephen Reily and Steve Bass.

  • Sian Ishihara and Renato Cofer.

  • Danielle and Joel McCauley.

  • Deborah Greenwald's shoes looked like walking art in the museum.

  • Mayor Greg Fischer and Alexandra Gerassimides with David Bowen, Colleen and Tom Amoss and Hayley Amoss.

  • Maggie Kimberl and Sara Havens.

  • Jordan Contreras and Judd Gibbs.

  • Kate Dobday holds a plate of Freedom Run Farm lamb tartare with gochujang aioli, shrimp chips and lovage.

  • Patrick and Melissa O'Brien.

  • Kristie Duve, Jamie Stern and Heather Zamanian.

  • Trevor Claiborn, Ashley Smith, Keith Camden and Karen Andie.

  • Rosemary Kirkwood with Don and Libby Parkinson.

  • Jay Hall, Mary Quinn Kramer, Angela Blank and Don Parkinson.

  • David Bowen with Richard, Janet and Bennett Rink.

  • Damaris Phillips and Koby Ming.

  • Marjorie Pilkinton and Supra Parthasarathy.

  • Janie Musselman with Rhonda Jo and Jimmy Dan Conner.

  • Sue and Brad Walker.

  • Jeff and Jamey Spielberg.

  • Sarah Drew, Ming Pu and Kate Dobday.

  • Donald Lassere and Becky Morris with Trish and Dave Greene.

  • Shannon and Bill Musselman.

  • Heather Kleisner, Christen Boone, Lora Smith, Jessica George and Nancy Schoenhoff.

  • Christen Boone, Steven Bowling and Heather Kleisner.

  • Chef Joshua Moore presenting his beef tenderloin dish.

  • Janet and John Conti with Amy Streeter and Patrick D. McLane.

  • Greg Morsman and JR Streeter.

  • Michael Motamedi, Peggy Noe Stevens and Penny Peavler.

  • Damaris Phillips enjoying a cherry tomato dish at the James Beard Foundation's Taste America event.

  • Koby Ming and Damaris Phillips enjoying the small plates and wine at the James Beard Foundation's Taste America event.

  • Mary Hammond and Dana McMahan.

  • Tonya and Dr. Kris Abeln.

  • Freedom Run Farm Lamb Tartare with Gochujang Aioli, Shrimp Chips and Lovage.

  • Tom and Colleen Amoss with Beth Andrews, Bruce Perkins and Nelea Absher.

  • David Grantz and Erica McDowell.

  • David Grantz, Erica McDowell and Chef Joshua Moore.

  • Top Chef All Star, Richard Blais, infuses excitement into the evening as he explains one of the dishes he composed to the audience.

  • Steve Humphrey, Janice Carter Levitch, Liz Gastiger and Kevin Frantz.

  • Nelea Absher, Tom and Colleen Amoss, Chef Richard Blais, Beth Andrews, Bruce Perkins and Chef Sara Braley.

  • Stephen Reily, Steve and Terri Bass, Steve Humphrey, Janice Carter Levitch, Kaveh Zamanian and Cameron Leaali.

  • Local Top Chef All Star, Sara Bradley with Top Chef All Star, Richard Blais.