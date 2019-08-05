Galleries
James Beard Foundation Press Conference
August 5, 2019
On July 31, the James Beard Foundation and Mayor Greg Fischer announced the return of the James Beard Foundation Taste America presented by Capital One. The two-part event will take place in Louisville Sept. 26 and 27 and include a benefit dinner at the Speed Art Museum as well as Raising the Bar, a cocktail reception on the Brown Hotel’s rooftop. For tickets and more information, visit jamesbeard.org/taste-america-louisville.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
CEO of the James Beard Foundation Kris Moon, Deputy Secretary of the Tourism Arts and Heritage Cabinet Regina Stivers and Rabbit Hole founder and whiskey maker Kaveh Zamanian.
CEO of the James Beard Foundation Kris Moon.
Rabbit Hole founder and whiskey maker Kaveh Zamanian.
Deputy Secretary of the Tourism Arts and Heritage Cabinet Regina Stivers.
Hayley Amoss, Jamie Estes, Tracy Green, Kaitie Cothron and Lisa Windhorst.
CEO of the James Beard Foundation Kris Moon, Chef De Cuisine at the Brown Hotel Dustin Willett and Exectuive Chef at the Brown Hotel James Adams.
Stephen Reily, Deputy Secretary of the Tourism Arts and Heritage Cabinet Regina Stivers and Rabbit Hole founder and whiskey maker Kaveh Zamanian.
Stephen Reily, Mayor Greg Fischer, CEO of the James Beard Foundation Kris Moon and Rabbit Hole founder and whiskey maker Kaveh Zamanian.
President of Estes Public Relations and Taste America Louisville event planner Jamie Estes.
Mayor Greg Fischer.
