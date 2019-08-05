James Beard Foundation Press Conference

On July 31, the James Beard Foundation and Mayor Greg Fischer announced the return of the James Beard Foundation Taste America presented by Capital One. The two-part event will take place in Louisville Sept. 26 and 27 and include a benefit dinner at the Speed Art Museum as well as Raising the Bar, a cocktail reception on the Brown Hotel’s rooftop. For tickets and more information, visit jamesbeard.org/taste-america-louisville.

Photos by Kathryn Harrington