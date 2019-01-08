Galleries
Investiture of the Jefferson District Court Judges
January 8, 2019
On Jan. 6, 17 judges were sworn in by Chief Justice John Minton in a ceremony at the Mayor’s Gallery in Metro Hall. The West Louisville Boys & Girls Choir performed and the color guard was presented by Boy Scout Troop 212.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Boy Scout Troop 212.
Chief District Judge Anne Haynie.
Judge Erica Lee Williams.
Keynote speaker Mark Murphy and Judge Erica Lee Williams.
West Louisville Boys & Girls Choir.
Evan Spalding, Susan Moore, Judge Jessica Moore and Win Spalding with Mary Lou and Leonard Meyer.
Boone, Brad, Judge Jennifer Wilcox and Caroline Wilcox.
Katie, Leah and Carrie Kaelin.
Jane Lopp with Tim and Isabella Kaelin.
Trinity, Shantell and Kaleb Young.
Domonique Sr., Domonique Jr., Antwan and Tabrandice Boller.
Kalifa Alexander, Stella Dorsey, Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey and Diane Carter.
Professor David Leibson, Judge Jennifer Leibson and Phyllis Leibson.
Family Court Judge Christine Ward and District Court Judge Amber Wolf.
Liam Faulkner Craig and Judge Julie Kaelin.
Judge Julie Kaelin and Liam Faulkner Craig.
West Louisville Boys & Girls Choir sing the National Anthem.
Supreme Court of Kentucky Deputy Chief Justice Lisabeth T. Hughes.
