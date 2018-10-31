+ Featured Posts > Galleries
Imagine! Art Auction
October 31, 2018
Art lovers and supporters of St. Francis School gathered at the Omni Hotel for this fundraiser gala on Oct. 27. Works up for bid came from local, regional and national visual artists. Proceeds from the event allow St. Francis to provide financial aid and scholarships to their student body.
Photos by Tim Valentino
-
Jessica and Kevin Bruot.
-
Bob and Beverly Morfeld.
-
Artist Roy Ruiz Clayton and Julie Lohnes.
-
Sharon Smith and James Mauch.
-
http://www.breederscup.com/tickets?utm_source=VoiceTribune&utm_medium=Banner&utm_campaign=LocalMedia
-
John Kitson, Bill Willis, Kirk Shoemaker, Gerri Willis and Anna Kitson.
-
Kate Herndon, Leigh Ann Yost andAl Kirby.
-
Photography Artist in Residence Andrew Dailinger.
-
Becky and Bob Irvine and James and Leigh Anne Mason.
-
Chad Middendorf, Kimberly and Charlie Leonard and Lee Middendorf.
-
Libby and Jamie Masticola.
-
Sam Yost, Ford Middendorf and Ahmad Moore.
-
Michael and Julie Roberts, Kelly Wright Henrion and Tom Henrion.
-
Kim and Greg Hillis.
-
Jonathan and Katie Lambert.
-
Katie Case, Aldy Milliken and Alexandra Thurstone.
-
Katie Case, Aldy Milliken, Alexandra Thurstone and Drew Case.
-
Thomas, Fritz Buhmann, Lynnie Meyer, Ladonna Nicholas, Tinsley, Joyce Meyer, Larry Shapin and Lisa Stemler.
-
Tiffany Calvert and Graham Clark.
-
Josh Azzarella and Sam Clark.
-
Leigh Anne Case, Becky Irvine and Colleen and Akbar Nawab.
-
Tinsley, Lynnie Meyer and Thomas.
-
Chris, Danielle and Caroline Johnson and Mitch Goodrich.
-
Matt Weinberg, Ben and Shayne Brill, Ali Ignatow and Anna Kitson.
-
Miki Eger, Joe McElvoy and Leslye Arnett.
-
Floyd Smith and Gwen Walters.
-
Natalie Harris, Robert Curran and Jody Howard.
-
Alain and Kristin Crinot and Blair Cornell.
-
Kapauner Lewis and Carolle Jones Clay.
-
Derwin Webb, Dr. Aimee Green Web, Prince Charles and Floyd Smith.
-
Sarah Hines, Charmaine Francis, Martha Davis, birthday girl Kara Ridge, Elizabeth Remmers, Jamie Gregor of presenting sponsor Buffalo Construction, Rhonda Jo Conner, Lori Andriot of Bitners, Kevin Harned and Vicki Rogers.
-
Megan Ward, Scott Barber, Clark Johnson and Diane Pecknold.
-
-
Celeste and Brian Garr and Jonathan and Cheri Baize.
-