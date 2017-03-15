IACP Awards

The International Association of Culinary Professionals gathered in Louisville March 3-5 to celebrate the greatest the industry has to offer. The prestigious awards were presented at The Louisville Palace and were co-hosted by television personality Carla Hall and Dining Editor Joe Yonan. This year’s Trailblazer recipients included Wendell Berry, Kathy Cary, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Edward Lee and Ronni Lundy. The 2017 conference assembled culinary leaders from around the country to the eclectic food scene of Louisville.

Photos by Tim Valentino.