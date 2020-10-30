Galleries
i am in need of Music
October 30, 2020
The University of Louisville ShelbyHurst Campus hosted an outdoor, in-person concert featuring soprano singer Emily Albrink and pianist Robert Lee on Oct. 25.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
In hopes of creating a little bit of magic that music provides, Emily Albrink, soprano singer, and Robert Lee, pianist, presented an outdoor, in-person concert, “i am in need of Music,” free to everyone in the Louisville community. Performing music from the American songbook, Albrink and Lee invited all to bring a blanket or listen from your car at the UofL ShelbyHurst Campus, outside of the Founders Union Hall.
Emily Albrink brings her son, Edwin, to the stage for a duet, with pianist, Robert Lee.
Kate and Jake Latts.
Briana Johnson, Natalie Monell and Emma Doheny.
Marshall Eldred, Laura Weinstein and Shannon Cohen.
Carol Peterson, Lowell Katz and Gayl Leathers.
Edwin and Emily Albrink.
David Katz, Edwin, Martha Katz, Emily Albrink and Karen Katz.
Carol Peterson, David Katz, Edwin, Martha Katz, Emily Albrink, Karen Katz and Lowell Katz.
Eliza Kimbell, Anita Streeter, Elizabeth Rightmyer and Lola Carroll.