In hopes of creating a little bit of magic that music provides, Emily Albrink, soprano singer, and Robert Lee, pianist, presented an outdoor, in-person concert, “i am in need of Music,” free to everyone in the Louisville community. Performing music from the American songbook, Albrink and Lee invited all to bring a blanket or listen from your car at the UofL ShelbyHurst Campus, outside of the Founders Union Hall.