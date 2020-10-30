fbpx

i am in need of Music

October 30, 2020

The University of Louisville ShelbyHurst Campus hosted an outdoor, in-person concert featuring soprano singer Emily Albrink and pianist Robert Lee on Oct. 25.

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

  • In hopes of creating a little bit of magic that music provides, Emily Albrink, soprano singer, and Robert Lee, pianist, presented an outdoor, in-person concert, “i am in need of Music,” free to everyone in the Louisville community. Performing music from the American songbook, Albrink and Lee invited all to bring a blanket or listen from your car at the UofL ShelbyHurst Campus, outside of the Founders Union Hall.

  • Emily Albrink brings her son, Edwin, to the stage for a duet, with pianist, Robert Lee.

  • Kate and Jake Latts.

  • Briana Johnson, Natalie Monell and Emma Doheny.

  • Marshall Eldred, Laura Weinstein and Shannon Cohen.

  • Carol Peterson, Lowell Katz and Gayl Leathers.

  • Edwin and Emily Albrink.

  • David Katz, Edwin, Martha Katz, Emily Albrink and Karen Katz.

  • Carol Peterson, David Katz, Edwin, Martha Katz, Emily Albrink, Karen Katz and Lowell Katz.

  • Eliza Kimbell, Anita Streeter, Elizabeth Rightmyer and Lola Carroll.