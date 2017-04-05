Humana Military Down Home BBQ

Presented by Humana Military, the inaugural Down Home BBQ was held on March 21 at The Parklands of Floyds Fork to benefit the Navy SEAL Foundation. Elizabeth Woolsey of WDRB served as emcee, and the Whiskey Bent Valley Boys provided the perfect set of live music. The BBQ in question was served by Mark’s Feed Store, which was a treat for all who attended. Guests also had the chance to mingle with former Navy SEALs and Naval Special Warefare service members.

Photos by Bill Wine.