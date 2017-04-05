Featured Posts > Galleries
Humana Military Down Home BBQ
April 5, 2017
Presented by Humana Military, the inaugural Down Home BBQ was held on March 21 at The Parklands of Floyds Fork to benefit the Navy SEAL Foundation. Elizabeth Woolsey of WDRB served as emcee, and the Whiskey Bent Valley Boys provided the perfect set of live music. The BBQ in question was served by Mark’s Feed Store, which was a treat for all who attended. Guests also had the chance to mingle with former Navy SEALs and Naval Special Warefare service members.
Photos by Bill Wine.
-
-
Hal Lamberton, Rich Badaracco, Laura Rice and Ben Wilson.
-
-
Terri Bennett and Laura Miller.
-
-
ET1Nate Webb, ACCM Sheri Roberts, BMCM Mike Angeline and MA3 Michael Hutchins.
-
-
Frank and Paula Harshaw, Dick Good with Renee and Kevin Finnegan.
-
-
Lee Leet, Metro Councilwoman Angela Leet, with Liz and John Chamberlin.
-
-
The Whiskey Bent Valley Boys provided the musical entertainment.
-
-
Mike and Emily Hext with Shannon and Heath Majors.
-
-
Allison Strickland and Scott Normandin.
-
-
Caroline Scott and Jamie Lott.