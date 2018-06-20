Huber’s 175th Anniversary Celebration

Indiana State Representative Ed Clere congratulating the Huber's family on their 175th Anniversary.

Dana, Blake and Christian Huber with Mark Newman, Executive Director of Indiana Office of Tourism and Development.

Lise Kruer, Matt Hall, Executive Vice President of One Southern Indiana, Mark Newman, Executive Director of the Indiana Office of Tourism and Development, Jim Epperson, Executive Director of SO IN, Indiana State Representative Ed Clere, Katie Barnett, Purdue University Wine and Grape Marketing Extention Specialist, and Bruce Bordelon, Professor of Horticulture at Purdue University.

Greg Huber, Professor Bruce Bordelon, Katie Barnett, and Ted Huber.

Linda, Carl and Mary Jeanne Huber.

Greg, Linda, Carl, Mary Jeanne and Ted Huber.

Marcie, AJ, Allie, Greg, Linda, Carl, Mary Jeanne, Ted, Christian and Blake Huber.

The Huber Family.

AJ, Marcie, Allie, Christian and Blake Huber.

Bob Campbell, Dane Wolz, Ted Huber and Glenn Smith.

Indiana State Representative Ed Clere congratulating the Huber's family on their 175th Anniversary.

Gary Hulseman, Greg Huber, and Pat Hurrle.

Steve Huber, Kathleen Huber-Jacobi, Carl Huber, Elaine Huber-Sprigler and Kenny Huber.

Christian, Ted, Dana and Blake Huber.

Greg and Jan Huber.

Indiana State Representative Ed Clere, Katie Barnett, Purdue University Wine and Grape Marketing Extention Specialist, Professor of Horticulture Bruce Bordelon, and Jan Huber.

Taylor Huber, Allie Huber and Morgan Schmidt.

Janet and Bob Temple with Sue and Max Ooley.

Mary Jeanne Huber with her grandchildren.

Ted and Dana Huber with their kids, Christian and Blake and her parents, Janet and Bob Temple.

The Huber Family sharing a toast.

Linda and Mary Jeanne Huber sharing a celebratory hug.

Linda and Mary Jeanne Huber share a celebratory hug while their grandchildren Allie, Blake and Marcie watch.

Ted, Greg and Carl Huber start the cake cutting.

Ted, Greg and Carl Huber start the cake cutting.