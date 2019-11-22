Hosparus Health Candle Glow Gala

The 14th Annual Candle Glow Gala took place at the Louisville Marriott Downtown on Nov. 16. The event included superb auction items, a gourmet dinner and award presentations to those in the community who have made a lasting impact on Hosparus Health. At the Glow Lounge, attendees danced the night away to the music of the Juice Box Heroes. Proceeds from the Candle Glow Gala benefit Hosparus Health’s hospice and palliative care, grief counseling and other essential support services.

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson