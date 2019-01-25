+ Featured Posts > Galleries
Hope Scholarship Breakfast
January 25, 2019
The Alpha Lambda Education Foundation hosted this sixth annual breakfast in honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Muhammad Ali Center on Jan. 21. The morning’s emcee was Dawne Gee and notable speakers included Rev. Dr. J. Herbert Nelson, Dr. Neeli Bendapudi and Theresa Reno-Weber.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
-
Vanessa Rogers, Jasmine Shepherd and Quintesa Rogers.
-
Rev. Charles Dixon Jr., Rev. Eric French Sr., Rev. Dr. J. Herbert Nelson, Theresa Reno-Weber, Gerald Joiner and Cecil Brookline.
-
Tiffany Burgess and Cindy Benedict.
-
Kappa Alpha Psi.
-
-
Scholarship Recipients Brandon Alexander, Malcolm Jones, Kobi Hess, Dallas Douglas and Daniel Myers.
-
Terence Pettus and London Maxwell III.
-
Omega Psi Phi, the Theta Omega Chapter.
-
Kendra Flanigan, Kobi Hess and Dwayne Compton.
-
Delta Sigma Theata.
-
Tonia, Daniel and Donald Myers.
-
Gerald Joiner and Phillip Bond.
-
Judge Derwin Webb and Reggie McDaniel.
-
Pashens Fitzpatrick, Judge Tanisha Hickerson and Judge Denise Brown.
-
Ms. Western Kentucky United States, Tejianna Saxton with her baby boy and Chiomah Okafor, Gabriela Diaz, Janelle Rae and Brianna Harlan.
-
Rachel and Dallas Douglas.
-
Jamal McFarland, Le'Artis W. Allen, Eric French and Cecil Brookline.
-
Alpha Phi Alpha.
-
Theresa Reno-Weber and Audwin Helton.
-
Rev. J. Herbert Nelson and Lester T. Sanders.
-
Dee Johnson and Eric Stout.
-
-
-
-