Hope Scarves Open House
March 22, 2017
Hope Scarves was ready to show off their new location at 141 North Sherrin Ave. on Thursday, March 16. The nonprofit, which partners with survivors to share scarves, stories and hope, was founded in Louisville by Lara MacGregor and has seen exponential growth over the past few years, mandating a bigger headquarters.
Photos by Bill Wine.
Louisville Metro Department of Economic Development representation Christy Jarboe, Hope Scarves Founder Lara MacGregor, Lauren Stanberry and Program Coordinator Erica Bricking.
Charlotte and Dayna Newman.
Lisa Warner displayed a scarf that she had selected.
Office Coordinator Katie Windham and Sara Holland.
Office Coordinator Katie Windham, Lisa Warner, Sara Holland, Lauren Stanberry, Allison Bayer with Amy and Katie Goodin.
Sara Holland, Ashley Waterfield and Allison Bayer.
Sharon Kraft, Hope Scarves Founder Lara MacGregor and Eddie Kraft.
Lauren Stanberry and Sarah Williams.
Anne Sanders, John and Kay Stevens.
Hope Scarves Founder Lara MacGregor cut the ribbon to officially open the new office.