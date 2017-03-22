Featured Posts > Galleries

Hope Scarves Open House

March 22, 2017

Hope Scarves was ready to show off their new location at 141 North Sherrin Ave. on Thursday, March 16. The nonprofit, which partners with survivors to share scarves, stories and hope, was founded in Louisville by Lara MacGregor and has seen exponential growth over the past few years, mandating a bigger headquarters.

Photos by Bill Wine.