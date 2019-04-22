+ Featured Posts > Galleries
Hilliard Lyons 2019 Excellence Awards
April 22, 2019
Hilliard Lyons recognized some of Louisville’s most outstanding educators at their annual awards presentation on April 18 at the Brown & Williamson Club.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Yvette Hynniman and Marty Pollio.
Adeyant Vrishni, Ella Swan and Holden Cheney.
Laura Dalton and Lauren McNally.
John and Katie Brewer, Leslie Spillman, Jaqueline Carter and Kenneth Moeller.
Mayor Greg Fischer and Corrie Shula.
Amber Spencer, Adrian Oldham Ford and Charles Ford.
Hazelwood Elementary School.
Jamie Oleka and Charis Eleby.
Lincoln Performing Arts School.
Audwin Helton, Henry Heuser and Rae Helton.
Westport and Cochran Schools.
Fern Creek High School.
Sandra Stewart and Gabriel.
Lindsay and Ryan Scott.
