Galleries

High School Game of the Week: Larue County vs. Butler

May 3, 2017

Despite enjoying a home field advantage, the LaRue County High School Hawks fell to the Butler Bears at the Louisville Invitational Tournament Game on April 28. The final score of 3-1 bodes well for the Butler squad, which next takes on Valley at an away game on May 4.

Photos By Damon Atherton.

  • Peyton Hood (9) bunted to advance a runner.

  • Larue Co's Derek Goode (34) delivered a pitch.

  • Ryan Luckett (11) made contact at the plate.

  • Jalen Houston (23) put the Bears on the board first.

  • Butler started Kenneth Moore (18) on the mound.

  • Butler 2B Westley Sellers (1) dove into third base.

  • Peyton Hood (9) high-fived Westley Sellers (1) after scoring another run.

  • Larue's Bailey Hall (5) slid back into first before the pitch could reach the glove of Butler's Dillon Sturgeon (5).

  • Larue's Bailey Hall (5) took third base.

  • Peyton Hood (9) waited for the runner so he could make the tag.

  • Austin Wise (21) stopped a batted ball and threw to first for an out.

  • Butler LF Jalen Houston (23) at bat.

  • Butler C Peyton Hood (9).

  • Butler SS Austin Wise (21).

  • Cade Blevins (13) got a fist bump after reaching first.

  • Travis Rennirt (20) advanced from second to third.

  • Austin Wise (21) was moved to the mound for the final inning.

  • Allen Thompson (22) chalked up the final out, sealing a Bears victory.

  • The teams shook hands following the game.