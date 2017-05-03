Galleries
High School Game of the Week: Larue County vs. Butler
May 3, 2017
Despite enjoying a home field advantage, the LaRue County High School Hawks fell to the Butler Bears at the Louisville Invitational Tournament Game on April 28. The final score of 3-1 bodes well for the Butler squad, which next takes on Valley at an away game on May 4.
Photos By Damon Atherton.
-
Peyton Hood (9) bunted to advance a runner.
-
Larue Co's Derek Goode (34) delivered a pitch.
-
Ryan Luckett (11) made contact at the plate.
-
Jalen Houston (23) put the Bears on the board first.
-
-
Butler started Kenneth Moore (18) on the mound.
-
Butler 2B Westley Sellers (1) dove into third base.
-
Peyton Hood (9) high-fived Westley Sellers (1) after scoring another run.
-
Larue's Bailey Hall (5) slid back into first before the pitch could reach the glove of Butler's Dillon Sturgeon (5).
-
Larue's Bailey Hall (5) took third base.
-
Peyton Hood (9) waited for the runner so he could make the tag.
-
Austin Wise (21) stopped a batted ball and threw to first for an out.
-
Butler LF Jalen Houston (23) at bat.
-
Butler C Peyton Hood (9).
-
Butler SS Austin Wise (21).
-
Cade Blevins (13) got a fist bump after reaching first.
-
Travis Rennirt (20) advanced from second to third.
-
Austin Wise (21) was moved to the mound for the final inning.
-
Allen Thompson (22) chalked up the final out, sealing a Bears victory.
-
The teams shook hands following the game.
-