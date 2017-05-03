High School Game of the Week: Larue County vs. Butler

Peyton Hood (9) bunted to advance a runner.

Larue Co's Derek Goode (34) delivered a pitch.

Ryan Luckett (11) made contact at the plate.

Jalen Houston (23) put the Bears on the board first.

Butler started Kenneth Moore (18) on the mound.

Butler 2B Westley Sellers (1) dove into third base.

Peyton Hood (9) high-fived Westley Sellers (1) after scoring another run.

Larue's Bailey Hall (5) slid back into first before the pitch could reach the glove of Butler's Dillon Sturgeon (5).

Larue's Bailey Hall (5) took third base.

Peyton Hood (9) waited for the runner so he could make the tag.

Austin Wise (21) stopped a batted ball and threw to first for an out.

Butler LF Jalen Houston (23) at bat.

Butler C Peyton Hood (9).

Butler SS Austin Wise (21).

Cade Blevins (13) got a fist bump after reaching first.

Travis Rennirt (20) advanced from second to third.

Austin Wise (21) was moved to the mound for the final inning.

Allen Thompson (22) chalked up the final out, sealing a Bears victory.