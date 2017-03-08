Featured Posts > Galleries High School Game of the Week: Bullitt East vs. Butler March 8, 2017 Share Tweet After a heated battle, the Butler Bearettes girls basketball team triumphed in Saturday, March 4’s matchup against Bullitt East. The final score in the neutral non-conference game was 50-42. Photos by Damon Atherton. Butler G Jaelynn Penn (23). The girls 6th region champions, the Butler Bearettes. Lindsey Duvall (12) kept her focus on the rim. Butler coach Larry Just kept his Bearettes in front the entire game. Brittney Just (20) had an open look at the Butler basket. Bullitt East’s Kirstie Henn (22) was sent to the free throw line. Butler’s Brittney Just (20) swatted the ball from the hands of Bullitt East’s Emmy Ralph (24). Bullitt East’s Alyssa Peak (21) fought for the ball against Butler’s Molly Lockhart (30) and Teri Goodlett (24). Kiara Cain (14) grabbed a long rebound away from Alexis Taylor (15).