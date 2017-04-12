Hi from Dubai

Having spent the last three days in Cochin, Mangalore and Goa, all in India, our next landing on the Seven Seas Navigator was at the Port of Mumbai (formerly Bombay). The Indian government is very strict and has required in most ports face-to-face inspection of each and every passenger before leaving the ship. To make things a little more difficult, we were docked in an awkward and barren (no shops!) dock.

We originally planned a long shore excursion that included 12 or 13 temples, synagogues, cathedrals and other religious facilities. Feeling sort of templed-out, we canceled the daytime tour and stayed “home.”

However, that evening, four busloads of us went on a “night crawl,” Mumbai by Lights. First, we went to a new Bollywood movie that was interesting to a point. Most of the words were in Hindi but it was fun and we followed the story for the most part. We were given bags of popcorn and bottles of water. The movie was interesting, but 45 minutes into it, we were motioned out and into our buses. It was not an alarm. That had been the plan from the beginning, but I bet it sure confused the natives attending the movie when 120 people suddenly got up and left.

Next we parked at the “night street market,” which was great as Brad walked three blocks and came back with a large, new $55 suitcase for the overflow of souvenirs.

Then, we drove around the upscale urban area and around the large inner-city lake. There are some beautiful municipal buildings from the last century of brick, tile and limestone in the Gothic Arabian or Islamic style. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus is absolutely beautiful and would be wonderful in a period movie (or as a replacement for our KFC Yum! Center). Formerly known as Victoria Terminus, this historic railway station and UNESCO World Heritage Site is considered the finest example of Victorian Gothic architecture in India.

Our last stop was a downtown five-star hotel’s English-style pub where we had a beer or two and munchies before heading back to the ship. At the gate to the port, Indian security insisted on X-raying Brad’s empty suitcase to be sure we weren’t carrying a bomb or other illegal stuff onto the ship!

The next two days, we lounged aboard ship as we sailed in the Arabian Sea on to our next port, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Some U.A.E. history: After independence from Britain in 1971, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujayrah, Ajman, Sharjah and Umn al Oayn all came together as the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

What a contrast to our Indian experiences! Dubai is sophisticated, clean and elegant. They have a driver-less monorail that is spotless. Sunday is a work day. If you are not a native and lose your job, you must leave. They water their flower beds, which are planted in September, daily with drip water hoses because there may be no rain for a year. And there is no litter.

We took an interesting Dubai shore excursion that started off going to Jumeirah Mosque, considered to be one of the most liked mosques in the UAE. It was built under the instruction of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed al Maktoum who was the ruler of Dubai from 1958 to 1990. At the time of its opening, the mosque was one of the largest in the area.

From the most liked mosque to the Burj Al Arab, the absolute iconic hotel of Dubai, we traveled by coach for a photo opportunity from a distance. The hotel is built on a “finger” of reclaimed land and you can’t even get close if you don’t have a reservation. The current room rate for a bottom-of-the-list single room is currently quoted at over $2,000!

Several years ago, we enjoyed “Tea at the Burj” on one of the top floors. We were greeted in the lobby with offers of rich coffee, chocolates and dates. We were overwhelmed by the profusion of fresh roses and orchids all over the lobby and other public places. The tea with all the tiny sandwiches and sweets that you would expect was all that had been promised and then some.

Even though we missed tea this time, we did go to the Dubai Museum, which is located in the Al Fahidi Fort that was built in 1781 and is the oldest building in Dubai. It houses wonderful multi-media exhibits on local history and cultural heritage.

Next, we were off to the Dubai Creek, which is a saltwater creek that runs through the center of Dubai. There, we boarded small ferry boats that take passengers on a five-minute ride across the creek. On the other side, we went to a spice souk and a gold souk. Bought no spices while there but did get a piece of alum that looks like rock sugar or salt. Makes a great styptic pencil. The gold souk was hilarious. I never saw so much gold in all my life. Necklaces, rings and bracelets by the thousands. Didn’t buy any gold either.

Later on in the afternoon, we hurried back to the ship to get ready for what the ship called a “Dubai Sahara Experience.” It was a special exclusive event for just the World Cruisers on the ship. We have done it before in other places and it is fun.

Dressed comfortably, we boarded coaches for a 30-minute ride out into the desert. By the time we arrived, the sun was down and the air somewhat cooler. We were greeted at a site that looked like an enormous fort in the desert. It actually was a new construction for events such as ours. Fresh towels, Arabic coffee and dates were served to us as a traditional sign of welcome.

As we strolled closer to the fort, we saw camels that were waiting to give us a ride and a stage where there would be a belly dance show, fire dance show and tanura dance show. Beautifully set tables awaited us as did a huge BBQ buffet dinner. Lots of free flowing beer and wine libated the evening.

We returned to the ship just in time for a midnight sailing to Abu Dhabi, UAE. As we rode back to town, we could see in the center of Dubai the Burj Khalifa, currently the tallest building in the world at 2,717 feet, although two more, currently under construction in Dubai, will break this record in the next couple of years. VT

Photos courtesy of Carla Sue Broecker.