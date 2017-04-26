On April 20, Hats for Hope presented a fun-filled evening featuring a silent auction of over 300 beautiful new, designer and gently used Derby hats; approximately 100 gift baskets; and other donated services and merchandise. Guests sipped on a signature cocktail, enjoyed scrumptious hors d’oeuvres and desserts, tried on hats, took photos with friends in the photo booth, read words of wisdom from cancer survivors and knew that they were helping provide support to those dealing with cancer. All proceeds went to Kosair Charities, which will distribute to programs that support those with breast and various other cancers.