Hats for Hope
April 26, 2017
On April 20, Hats for Hope presented a fun-filled evening featuring a silent auction of over 300 beautiful new, designer and gently used Derby hats; approximately 100 gift baskets; and other donated services and merchandise. Guests sipped on a signature cocktail, enjoyed scrumptious hors d’oeuvres and desserts, tried on hats, took photos with friends in the photo booth, read words of wisdom from cancer survivors and knew that they were helping provide support to those dealing with cancer. All proceeds went to Kosair Charities, which will distribute to programs that support those with breast and various other cancers.
Clara Fuqua and Belinda Chandler.
Virginia Brown, Betty Morgan and Barbara Leitner.
Bev Crittenden and Loretta Batliner.
Donna Reed and Sarah Gumm.
Gladys Barclay and Sherry Loeser.
Iva Davis, Connor Davis and Cindy Homayoun and KDF Queen Natalie Brown.
Becky Kaelin and Tracie Texas Shugart.
Tracie Texas Shugart and Shannon Adkins.
Barbara Back and Louisville Metro Police Dept. Field Training Officer, Sergeant Daniel Glidewell.
Tiffany Cardwell and Tara Stenberg.
Hats for Hope.
Hats for Hope.
Hats for Hope.
Hats for Hope.
Virgie Davis and Margaret Sheeley.
Lisa Shea, Missy Ziady, Theresa Beam and Jan Ostbloom.
Tony and Gail Deye with Bea and Alan Rosenberg.
Hats for Hope Auction items.
Hats for Hope Auction items.
Hats for Hope.
KDF Princess Taylor Young and KDF Queen Natalie Brown dressed up.
KDF Princess Sidney Cobb, KDF Princess Taylor Young, KDF Queen Natalie Brown, KDF Princess Kailee Barnes, and KDF Princess Daphne Woolridge.
The Royal Court switched it up, and kicked back for some fun photos.