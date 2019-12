On Dec. 5, Green Remedy CBD partnered with Lilly’s Bistro for a specialty culinary experience. Diners experienced a Green Remedy CBD menu and handcrafted CBD-infused cocktails. A portion of proceeds went toward the Green Remedy Foundation, which is committed to supporting organizations that improve the lives of children and their families. The next event in the Culinary & Cocktail Series will take place at 211 Clover Lane on Dec. 27 from 5 p.m. to closing.

Photos courtesy of 215 Strategies