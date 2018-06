Courtesy photos

Ball Homes and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Parks & Weisberg Realtors hosted their annual Gold Key Event in the Starting Gate Suites at Churchill Downs on May 10. This night at the track was designed to show appreciation to guests who participated in the sale of Ball Homes. Attendees had the opportunity to win cash prizes throughout the night, and lucky winner Stephanie Hunter took home the $5,000 grand prize.