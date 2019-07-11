_ > Life & Style > Fashion > Galleries
Go Confidently: a Conversation with Iris Apfel
July 11, 2019
Legendary fashion icon Iris Apfel delivered a talk at the Olmsted on July 10. The 97-year-old shared her secrets to success and living a happy, eclectic life.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
-
Tinsley Meyer, Stacy Cohen, Iris Apfel and Lynnie Meyer.
-
Laura Wagner and Jennifer Ratoff.
-
-
Tracy Morrison and Tracy Keller.
-
Susan McCullough, Ashley Keown, Mary Lee O’Bryan, Dianne Pickerill, Jane Bennett and Cynthia McKiernan.
-
-
-
Erica Coghill.
-
Iris Apfel.
-
Iris Apfel and Erica Coghill.
-
Lia Laber.
-
Iris Apfel and Erica Coghill.
-
Michal Kruger and Pam Wangel.
-
Susan and Ly'dia Barton.
-
Helen King, Emily Felhoelter, Mary Lou Meyer, Susan Moore and Tinsley Meyer.
-
Sarah Haynes, Mary Lou Meyer, William Meyer with UBS, Marianne Howard, Joyce Meyer, Lisa Stemler and Barbara Zwischenberger.
-
Sarah and Samantha Del Pozo.
-
Danielle Fertig, Norton Healthcare CEO Russell Cox and Erica Coghill.
-
Susan Althaus, Kathryn Hale and Jennifer Palmer.
-