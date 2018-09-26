+ Featured Posts > Galleries
Global Gourmet
September 26, 2018
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Kentucky Refugee Ministries hosted supporters and guests at the organization’s 19th annual fundraiser on Sept. 21 at Mellwood Art Center. Those in attendance enjoyed international cuisine, a silent auction and music from KRM Live artists.
Brian and Davena Vowels.
Katie Kubitskey, Hope Schiphorst and Anne Burridge.
Artwork by Purion Parker and Gabriel Walker.
Audrie Lamb and Christabel Kusi Appiah.
Heather and Michael French with Carolyn Downey and Janice Cates.
Katie Blackerby Weible and Tracy Morrison.
Ayad Algburi, Rachel Segretto and Josh Stevens.
Key Note speaker Dorokasi Nzabonimpa.
Holly Neeld, Julie Borders and Carol Griffitt.
Lara Macgregor and Anne Sanders.
Laura Sullivan, Johanna Wint and Kim Shippey.
Academy of the Flamenco Arts.
Academy of the Flamenco Arts.
Anne Vouga and Don Richter.
Rachel Rawlings and Liz Kaznak.
