Giving Hope, Changing Lives Gala
April 25, 2018
Photos by Tony Bennett
Nearly 700 people attended this annual gala April 19 at the Galt House. Koetter Construction, the diamond sponsor, was recognized for its continued support and contributions to the organization. Carl Wolford and Phil McCauley were this year’s Spirit of Hope award recipients. The Voice-Tribune’s Editor in Chief Angie Fenton served as emcee.
Troy and Dawn Bennett.
Kathy and Norman Kruer.
Dan and Anne Cristiani.
Raechel Lites and Logan Corn.
Cindy and John Loi.
Nicole Cardwell, Joe and Jenni Amschler.
St. Elizabeth's Giving Hope ~ Changing Lives Gala.
Brad and Keisha Norrington.
Cathy Bremmer and Denise Corley.
Holly and Jan Campbell.
Todd and Michelle Frossard.
Renae Stamper and Carmen Krissinger.
Byron and Sheri Evanczyk, Sandy and Phil McCauley and Andy and Cathy Bremmer.
Carl and Mary Kay Wolford.
Kaz and Stefanie Putnam, Alan, Karen and Alicia Akin.
Missy Kalmey, Pauline Goebel and Marian Pusey.
Jackie Exum, Jamie Ruhl and Jill Lorey.
Jack, Melanie, Catherine and Jack Koetter.
William Orberson and Father Eric Augenstein.
Tonja Aaron-Wells and John Wells.
John and Emily Goldman.
Brianna and Jakob Bradshaw.
Lauren Walker, Ryan and Jeannie Schmidt.
Debra Mefford, Ann and Becky Bernhard, Jacquelyn Whitt and Sue Glordan.
Jennifer Yennes-Vizhnay and Mauricio Vizhnay.
Ann and Ron Brown.
Shannon White and Shelley Santry.
Ann and Andrew Takami.
Shannon and Doug Kraft.
Kris Jakoby, Leaha McCrite and Judy Werst.
Kim Rogers, Ryan Pfeifer, Stefanie Zachery, Kim Ray and Mackenzie Ruark-Daniels.
