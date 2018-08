Melissa Brock with the Center for Nonprofit Excellence and Susan Bramer with Stage One.

CEO of I Am Here LLC Chris Strub and Rebecca Minnick with Louisville Nature Center Inc.

CEO of I Am Here LLC Chris Strub and Rebecca Minnick with Louisville Nature Center Inc.

Cara Baribeau.

Jesse Saldana and Laryssa Hebert with GiveGab.

Jesse Saldana and Laryssa Hebert with GiveGab.

Jennifer O'Bryan with Apple Patch Community Inc.

Keynote speaker Bobbie Donahue with IU Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

Keynote speaker Bobbie Donahue with IU Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

Sharon Scott with Art FM.

Kelly Grether with the Louisville Zoo.

Keynote speaker Bobbie Donahue with IU Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

Sharon Scott with Art FM, Rebecca Minnick with Louisville Nature Center Inc., Jessica McCarron with Vital Sites and Robin Schotter with Community Coordinated Child Care.

Susan Barry and Cara Baribeau with Community Foundation of Louisville with Laura and Cassie Wingfield with Mom's Closet Resource Center.

Kelly Grether and Lori Hagest.

Aimee Perry with Wildlife In Need with Dawn Bennett and Nicole Cardwell with St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities.

Jesse Saldana and Laryssa Hebert with GiveGab.

Sue Wettle and Jersey with Paws with Purpose.

Autumn Neagle, James Morgan, Miranda Reece and Chelsea VanHook.

Becca Washer with Ronald McDonald House Charities, Mimi Hahn and Jess Malloy with Kentucky Yoga Initiative.

Cara Baribeau and other nonprofit representatives make a video encouraging people to join in on September 13th for Give for Good Louisville.

Cara Baribeau and other nonprofit representatives make a video encouraging people to join in on September 13th for Give for Good Louisville.

Lauren Michelle Engelke and Sarah Strapp Dennison.

Brenna Cundiff and Kate Wanke with the Filson Historical Society.

Mary Kathryn DeLodder and Aundria Radmacher with Kentucky Home Birth Coalition and Africa Hands with ACLU of Kentucky.

Cindy Humbert with Interfaith Paths to Peace and Angie Estes with the Better Business Bureau.