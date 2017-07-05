Carousel Post > Galleries

Gilt VIP Evening of Shopping

July 5, 2017

Gilt Designer Outlet kicked off their shop at 4360 Summit Plaza Drive with a VIP evening of shopping on June 22. Invite-only guests had the opportunity to shop the warehouse filled with top designers at up to 90 percent off retail. Brown-Forman provided courtesy cocktails to the fashionable crowd.

PHOTOS BY MAX SHARP.

  • Clara Small, Susan Bennett, Julie Small and Maria Eckerely.

  • Jill Byren.

  • Kasey Harkins with Aaron Salter.

  • Amanda Z with Belinda Wigge

  • Donnie and Nancy Fusting.

  • Aaron and Danielle Rountree with Justin Beaven and Justin Gallagher.

  • Shawna Burton and Diane Georges.

  • Joe and Cheryl Torline.

  • Melissa Beaven with Bill and Carrie Brantley.

  • Eva Nunnally, Mandy Vine with Sarah and Jason Woodall.

  • GILT vip shopping event.

  • Bethany Adams with Whitney Fontaine.

  • John Wilson with Maria Eckerely.

  • John Wilson and Cary Gant.

  • Ben Dean with Angela Kawalski.

  • August Johnson and William Morrow.

  • Leigh Van Hooser and Kelly Pruitt.