Gilt VIP Evening of Shopping
July 5, 2017
Gilt Designer Outlet kicked off their shop at 4360 Summit Plaza Drive with a VIP evening of shopping on June 22. Invite-only guests had the opportunity to shop the warehouse filled with top designers at up to 90 percent off retail. Brown-Forman provided courtesy cocktails to the fashionable crowd.
PHOTOS BY MAX SHARP.
Clara Small, Susan Bennett, Julie Small and Maria Eckerely.
Jill Byren.
Kasey Harkins with Aaron Salter.
Amanda Z with Belinda Wigge
Donnie and Nancy Fusting.
Aaron and Danielle Rountree with Justin Beaven and Justin Gallagher.
Shawna Burton and Diane Georges.
Joe and Cheryl Torline.
Melissa Beaven with Bill and Carrie Brantley.
Eva Nunnally, Mandy Vine with Sarah and Jason Woodall.
GILT vip shopping event.
Bethany Adams with Whitney Fontaine.
John Wilson with Maria Eckerely.
John Wilson and Cary Gant.
Ben Dean with Angela Kawalski.
August Johnson and William Morrow.
Leigh Van Hooser and Kelly Pruitt.
