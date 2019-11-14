Galleries > _ > Society
Gilda’s Night
November 14, 2019
Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana’s annual fundraising gala took place on Nov. 8. Held at the organization’s newly opened clubhouse, the affair included a cocktail hour, dinner and live auction. Gilda’s Club provides essential support and resources for those living with cancer and their families.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
April Coffman, Jessica Carner and Leah Walton.
Dawson, Aimee and Lauren Barr.
Jennie Happe and Karen Morrison.
Stephen Lewis, Judy Franklin and Douglas Riddle.
Justin Maxwell, Lindy Street and Kelly Maxwell.
Ray and Cindy Carcione.
Dan and Julie McDonnell.
Suzanne Goldring, Annette Grisanti and Tonya Cook.
Maxine Bizer and Leslie Cantor.
Susan and William Yarmuth with Annette Grisanti.
Ann Wells, John Stough, Carter Stough Lowe and Lee Stough with Sarah and Mac Barlow.
Cathy Schuster and Judy Shapira.
James Douglas and Larry Hood.
Ned Bass and Leslie Guiot.
Dr. Mark Wourms, Ricardo Gonzalez, Ingrid Hernandez and Patty Johnson.
Terri and Steve Bass.
Susan Moremen and Ed Ryan.
Douglas Riddle, Janice Carter Levitch, Jeff Skelton, Judy Franklin and Stephen Lewis.
Janice Carter Levitch and Douglas Riddle.
Tonya Cook and Jeff Hunter.
Congressman John Yarmuth and Cathy Yarmuth.