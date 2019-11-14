Galleries > _ > Society

Gilda’s Night

November 14, 2019

Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana’s annual fundraising gala took place on Nov. 8. Held at the organization’s newly opened clubhouse, the affair included a cocktail hour, dinner and live auction. Gilda’s Club provides essential support and resources for those living with cancer and their families. 

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

  • April Coffman, Jessica Carner and Leah Walton.

  • Dawson, Aimee and Lauren Barr.

  • Jennie Happe and Karen Morrison.

  • Stephen Lewis, Judy Franklin and Douglas Riddle.

  • Justin Maxwell, Lindy Street and Kelly Maxwell.

  • Ray and Cindy Carcione.

  • Dan and Julie McDonnell.

  • Suzanne Goldring, Annette Grisanti and Tonya Cook.

  • Maxine Bizer and Leslie Cantor.

  • Susan and William Yarmuth with Annette Grisanti.

  • Ann Wells, John Stough, Carter Stough Lowe and Lee Stough with Sarah and Mac Barlow.

  • Cathy Schuster and Judy Shapira.

  • James Douglas and Larry Hood.

  • Ned Bass and Leslie Guiot.

  • Dr. Mark Wourms, Ricardo Gonzalez, Ingrid Hernandez and Patty Johnson.

  • Terri and Steve Bass.

  • Susan Moremen and Ed Ryan.

  • Douglas Riddle, Janice Carter Levitch, Jeff Skelton, Judy Franklin and Stephen Lewis.

  • Janice Carter Levitch and Douglas Riddle.

  • Tonya Cook and Jeff Hunter.

  • Congressman John Yarmuth and Cathy Yarmuth.