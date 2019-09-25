Galleries
Gilda’s Club Charity Dinner
September 25, 2019
On Sept. 20, guests gathered at the home of Jason and Gretchen Black for a charity dinner benefiting Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana. The five-course meal with wine pairings was artfully prepared by Chef Josh Moore of Volare Ristorante. The historic Edgewood home is newly renovated by Jason’s company Artisan Signature Homes, and interior design work was completed by Gretchen’s company Greyhouse Designs.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Historic Edgewood Home of Jason and Gretchen Black.
Jim McDowell and Buff Fallot.
Dee Pregliasco and Bill Brown.
Sponsors of the dinner, Karen and Roger Hale.
Bill and Dee Pregliasco, Jim McDowell, Linda Ewald, Roger Hale, Buff Fallot, Karen Hale, Mickey Brown, Sara McDowell, Bill Brown and Mike Fallot.
Buff Fallot, Karen Hale, Mickey Brown and Sara McDowell.
Sponsors of the dinner, Karen and Roger Hale with Chef Josh Moore of Volare, Scott Magruder of Southern Wine & Spirits, and hosts, Jason and Gretchen Black.
Scott Magruder of Southern Wine and Spirits, Annette Grisanti and Chef Joshua Moore with Jason and Gretchen Black as they host a private dinner party benefiting Gilda's Club.
Chef Joshua Moore of Volare cooking up a five course meal in the home of Gretchen and Jason Black.
