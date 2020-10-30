fbpx

Getting Into “Good Trouble”

October 30, 2020

Kentucky Performing Arts hosted the third event of the three-part live event series, Connecting for a Cause, at Christy’s Garden outside of Old Forester’s Paristown Hall on Oct. 25. The event included a presentation of the Louisville Urban League’s “Polaroid Project,” a six-week project that distributed free cameras to Louisville children to capture and record Louisville’s social justice movement through their eyes, followed by a screening of the documentary, John Lewis: Good Trouble.

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

  • Savannah and Shermeka Wallace.

  • Erin Palmer and Kim Baker.

  • Eli and Stephanie Hilbert.

  • Jamila Butler and Demetrius Harris.

  • Kim Baker.

  • Kish Cumi Price.

  • Director of Education Policy & Programming for the Louisville Urban League Kish Cumi Price, Youth Development and Education Specialist at the Louisville Urban League Rodney Webb and Education Policy and Advocacy Coordinator Christopher Fletcher.