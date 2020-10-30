Getting Into “Good Trouble”

Kentucky Performing Arts hosted the third event of the three-part live event series, Connecting for a Cause, at Christy’s Garden outside of Old Forester’s Paristown Hall on Oct. 25. The event included a presentation of the Louisville Urban League’s “Polaroid Project,” a six-week project that distributed free cameras to Louisville children to capture and record Louisville’s social justice movement through their eyes, followed by a screening of the documentary, John Lewis: Good Trouble.

Photos by Kathryn Harrington