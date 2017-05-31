Featured Posts > Galleries > Sports

Game of the Week: U of L vs. Notre Dame

May 31, 2017

In the Cardinals’ first ACC Baseball Tournament matchup, UofL took down the No. 12-seeded Notre Dame at Louisvills Slugger Field. Thanks in part to Brendan McKay’s grand slam, the Cards walked away with a 10-3 victory.

Photos by Damon Atherton.

  • Drew Ellis was all smiles after crossing the plate for the Cardinals' first score of the game.

  • Devin Hairston, at SS, fired the ball across the field to first base.

  • Logan Taylor opted to take a pitch, watching it zip by.

  • Josh Stowers took swung away.

  • Logan Taylor chatted with assistant coach Eric Snider at third base.

  • Brendan McKay was greeted by teammates after slugging is 16th home run of the season.

  • Zeke Pinkham threw to first, chalking up another out for the Cards.

  • Devin Hairston made the stop and threw to first.

  • Louisville's starting P Brendan McKay pitched six innings, striking out eight Notre Dame batters.

  • Notre Dame's Jake Shepski (0) slid into second as Devin Hairston made the force out.

  • Brendan McKay prepared for the next pitch.

  • Josh Stowers hit the dirt at second base, but was tagged out.

  • Eric Gilgenbach (15) slid into home, but was denied the score by Cards' C Zeke Pinkham.

  • Logan Taylor stopped a fly ball just shy of the center field wall.

  • U of L CF Logan Taylor easily took second base.

  • Devin Hairston prepared to swing at a pitch.

  • Brendan McKay swung and made contact at the plate.

  • Shay Smiddy faced three batters in the ninth inning, sealing the Cardinals' victory over the Irish.

  • U of L head coach Dan McDonnell met the Notre Dame coaching staff following the Cards' victory.