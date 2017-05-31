Featured Posts > Galleries > Sports
Game of the Week: U of L vs. Notre Dame
May 31, 2017
In the Cardinals’ first ACC Baseball Tournament matchup, UofL took down the No. 12-seeded Notre Dame at Louisvills Slugger Field. Thanks in part to Brendan McKay’s grand slam, the Cards walked away with a 10-3 victory.
Photos by Damon Atherton.
-
Drew Ellis was all smiles after crossing the plate for the Cardinals' first score of the game.
-
Devin Hairston, at SS, fired the ball across the field to first base.
-
Logan Taylor opted to take a pitch, watching it zip by.
-
Josh Stowers took swung away.
-
-
Logan Taylor chatted with assistant coach Eric Snider at third base.
-
Brendan McKay was greeted by teammates after slugging is 16th home run of the season.
-
Zeke Pinkham threw to first, chalking up another out for the Cards.
-
Devin Hairston made the stop and threw to first.
-
Louisville's starting P Brendan McKay pitched six innings, striking out eight Notre Dame batters.
-
Notre Dame's Jake Shepski (0) slid into second as Devin Hairston made the force out.
-
Brendan McKay prepared for the next pitch.
-
Josh Stowers hit the dirt at second base, but was tagged out.
-
Eric Gilgenbach (15) slid into home, but was denied the score by Cards' C Zeke Pinkham.
-
Logan Taylor stopped a fly ball just shy of the center field wall.
-
U of L CF Logan Taylor easily took second base.
-
Devin Hairston prepared to swing at a pitch.
-
Brendan McKay swung and made contact at the plate.
-
Shay Smiddy faced three batters in the ninth inning, sealing the Cardinals' victory over the Irish.
-
U of L head coach Dan McDonnell met the Notre Dame coaching staff following the Cards' victory.