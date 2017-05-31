Game of the Week: U of L vs. Notre Dame

Drew Ellis was all smiles after crossing the plate for the Cardinals' first score of the game.

Devin Hairston, at SS, fired the ball across the field to first base.

Logan Taylor opted to take a pitch, watching it zip by.

Josh Stowers took swung away.

Logan Taylor chatted with assistant coach Eric Snider at third base.

Brendan McKay was greeted by teammates after slugging is 16th home run of the season.

Zeke Pinkham threw to first, chalking up another out for the Cards.

Devin Hairston made the stop and threw to first.

Louisville's starting P Brendan McKay pitched six innings, striking out eight Notre Dame batters.

Notre Dame's Jake Shepski (0) slid into second as Devin Hairston made the force out.

Brendan McKay prepared for the next pitch.

Josh Stowers hit the dirt at second base, but was tagged out.

Eric Gilgenbach (15) slid into home, but was denied the score by Cards' C Zeke Pinkham.

Logan Taylor stopped a fly ball just shy of the center field wall.

U of L CF Logan Taylor easily took second base.

Devin Hairston prepared to swing at a pitch.

Brendan McKay swung and made contact at the plate.

Shay Smiddy faced three batters in the ninth inning, sealing the Cardinals' victory over the Irish.