+ Carousel Post > Galleries
Fundraiser for Rep. John Yarmuth
June 20, 2018
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Steve and Terri Bass hosted a fundraiser for U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth at their home on the evening of June 15. Yarmuth is running for re-election as the representative for Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District.
-
Carl B., Jerry Abramson, John Yarmuth and Madeline Abramson.
-
Marvin Coan, Winston Miller, James Shake and Ange McKinney.
-
Terri Bass and Seth Baliban.
-
Dan and Cathe Dykstra with Susan and Donald Bennett.
-
-
Winston Miller and Doug Farnsley.
-
Seth and Deirdre Baliban with John Buonadonna.
-
Julie and Steve Bing with Rob Auerbach.
-
Bruce Gale, John Yarmuth and Bob Mead.
-
Sarah Tate Yarmuth and Aaron Yarmuth.
-
Host Steve Bass, Chuck Mitchell and Charles Barr.
-
Gordon Strauss, Catherine Newton and Markus Winkler.
-
Sue Speed.
-
Jerry and Madeline Abramson with Steve Bass.
-
John Yarmuth.
-
-
-
Jeff Noble, Judy Look and Campaign Manager Sarah Martin.
-
-
David and Debra Nicholson with Cathe Dykstra.
-
-
George and Mary Lee Fischer with Steve Bing.
-
-
-
Kathy, Aaron and Sarah Tate Yarmuth.
-
Michael Judd, Lisa and Doug Farnsley and Ben Small.
-
Tom Halbleib and Gary Stewart.
-
Rebecca Brown and Mary Lee Fischer.
-
-
Steve Bass and Edith.
-
-
Tuma and Mesude Ozyurekoglu with Terri Bass.
-
Rob Auerbach, Patti Coan, Mary Moss Greenebaum and Marvin Coan.
-
John Buonadonna, John Yarmuth and Aaron Yarmuth.
-
Sarah Tate Yarmuth and Campaign Manager, Sarah Martin.
-
Hosts Terri and Steve Bass.
-
Aaron, Sarah Tate, and John Yarmuth with Terri and Steve Bass, Kathy Yarmuth and Bill Yarmuth.
-
Carl Benswell, Terri Bass, John Steinbock and Ted Steinbock.
-