Galleries
Fundraiser for ChooseWell Communities
July 23, 2019
Dr. Joseph and Kim Mascaro hosted a fundraiser for ChooseWell Communities at their Prospect home on June 14. ChooseWell Communities is a Louisville-based 501(c)(3) charitable organization that anchors young families in early sobriety in safe, affordable housing and provides community support while rearing their young children in a home free from substance misuse.
Photos courtesy of ChooseWell
-
Bruce and Laura Maddox, Brittany Maddox and Arla Nesbit.
-
Chris and Katrina Forehand and Martha Diebold.
-
David and Topsy Staten and Kim Moore.
-
Doug Semple, Dr. Joe Mascaro and Rev. Robert Pitman.
-
Doug and Phylis Semple, Dr. Lisa Daniel, Bill Johnson and Margaret and Stewart Kelly.
-
Dr. Joe Mascaro and Dr. Joe Wagner.
-
Hayley Grant, ToddThompson and Greta and Ben Pittinger.
-
Jeff Doerr, Hillary Weikel and Tonya and Don Weikel.
-
Kim Moore, Katarina Likins, Amanda Diaz and Kim Mascaro.
-
Marianne Reutlinger, Mary Harris, Ken Reutlinger and David Harris.
-
Matt Parks, Betsy and Jamie Appleton, Sierra Case and Alex Agosto.
-
Sandy Dapiero, Amanda Diaz, Joni Tamalonis, Emily Duderstadt and Courtney Wallace.
-
Tom Walton, Dean of the UofL School of Nursing Sonya Hardin, James Hardin, Associate Dean of the School of Nursing Mary DeLetter and Paul DeLetter.
-